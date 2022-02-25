SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Universal Security Instruments, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ("USI" or the "Company") (NYSE American: UUU), in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Infinite Reality, Inc. ("Infinite Reality"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Infinite Reality shareholders will hold approximately 97% of USI's outstanding common stock and the shareholders of USI prior to the merger will retain ownership of approximately 3% of USI's outstanding shares. In addition, the value of the business assets of USI and its ongoing business will continue to inure to the benefit of the pre-merger shareholders of USI.

If you own USI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/uuu Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) USI's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the deal's equity split is fair to USI's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

