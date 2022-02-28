TRAC INTERMODAL TEAMS WITH ZEBOX TO TRANSFORM TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TRAC Intermodal, the largest marine chassis provider in the United States, today announced its new partnership with ZEBOX , the international accelerator and innovation hub for the supply chain, logistics, and Industry 4.0 spaces. Committed to fostering talent and supporting technological innovation, ZEBOX's mission is forging connections between disruptive startups and established industry leaders accelerating sustainable innovation to transform the global supply chain. Working together, TRAC and ZEBOX will create opportunities for high-impact innovation and accelerate the digital transformation of global supply chains.

TRAC Intermodal Logo (PRNewsFoto/TRAC Intermodal LLC) (PRNewsfoto/TRAC Intermodal) (PRNewswire)

Created in 2018 by Rodolphe Saade, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, the ZEBOX network supports startups throughout their development by helping them to rapidly scale and gain exposure in the international community. The industry-leading companies that comprise the ZEBOX network similarly gain important opportunities to collaborate and benefit from the innovations developed by startups in their respective sectors.

"At ZEBOX, we strongly believe in the power of collaborations between large companies and startups. That's why it's so important to us to build close relationships with corporate partners who are leaders in their field," says Charley Dehoney, Vice-President of ZEBOX America. "TRAC has been a pioneer in providing intermodal solutions for nearly half a century. Their leadership, insights, and guidance will add great value not only for startups, but also for the core members of our international network."

"Since our founding, TRAC has set the standard for quality, reliability and innovation in intermodal transportation," said Daniel Walsh, President and CEO at TRAC Intermodal. "Our partnership with ZEBOX provides an invaluable opportunity to help chart the future for our industry and meet supply chain challenges head-on by tapping into some of the brightest young minds, innovative engineering designs, and breakthrough technologies coming out of the startup community."

Launched in Marseille, France, ZEBOX now also operates innovation hubs in the Caribbean area, in Guadeloupe, and in Arlington, Va., at National Landing, the first 5G smart city at scale in the United States and a prime environment for startups on the cutting edge of robotics, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and autonomous mobility. More locations will be soon announced. 55 startups have already been supported by ZEBOX, and the first call for applications dedicated to ZEBOX AMERICA has just been launched.

About ZEBOX

ZEBOX is a global incubator and accelerator dedicated to fostering innovation by forging compelling collaborations between early-stage startups and corporate stakeholders. Created in 2018 by Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, ZEBOX enables the supply chain of the future by focusing on two key segments: Transportation/logistics and Industry 4.0. ZEBOX accelerates digitalization, automation, and sustainability by harnessing new technologies including AI, IoT, Big Data, and robotics.

Led by Massimo Magnifico, an expert in startup incubator management, ZEBOX is building a diverse ecosystem bringing together stakeholders including corporate partners, entrepreneurs, early-stage startups, and a wide range of professional services providers.

Launched in February 2021, ZEBOX AMERICA is led by Charley Dehoney, a veteran entrepreneur and recognized transportation, supply chain, and logistics technology expert. To learn more about ZEBOX and its programs, visit www.ze-box.io/en/ .

About TRAC Intermodal

TRAC Intermodal is North America's leading marine chassis pool manager and equipment provider with 11 pools under management across the U.S. TRAC has the largest fleet of marine and specialty chassis in North America and operates an extensive network of facilities. TRAC's subsidiaries offer emergency fleet roadside assistance through FYX, and maintenance and repair services as well as storage and parking solutions through TRAC Services. Visit tracintermodal.com for more information.

For more information, contact:

Rick Leonard

RCL Communications

203.434.7734

rick@rclcommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TRAC Intermodal