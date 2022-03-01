Bureau Veritas Announces Opening of Food Safety and Quality Testing Laboratory in Canada

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) services, today announced the opening of its fifth Canadian Microbiology Laboratory located in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The new laboratory will offer Rapid Pathogen testing (E.coli O157:H7, Salmonella & Listeria), as well as Indicators (Generic E.coli/Coliforms, Total Plate Count, Yeast & Mold).

The facility is an ISO 17025 Accredited laboratory, and a part of Bureau Veritas' broad suite of GFSI accredited services. The expansion of its food testing and certification business in Canada also enhances Bureau Veritas' market-leading food safety and quality laboratory testing capabilities across the North American region.

"The opening of our laboratory in Winnipeg reinforces our commitment to support the growing Winnipeg food and agri market, and the expansion of Bureau Veritas' Chemistry and Residue Laboratory network that spans across Canada and the U.S.," said Waylon Sharp, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Food and Agri North America, Bureau Veritas. "We look forward to servicing our customers and communities across North America through our full-service food safety and quality testing, auditing, and certification solutions."

Whether customers are involved in catering/hospitality, retail, manufacturing, processing, or producing––Bureau Veritas' testing and certification services support regulatory compliance, safety, and quality across the full food chain. Learn more about Bureau Veritas' Food and Agri services at: https://www.bvna.com/food-agriculture.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has close to 80,000 employees located in nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20 and SBF 120 indices.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.For more information, visit www.bvna.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritasNA) and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Theresa Anderson

+1 917 344 4593

theresa.anderson@bureauveritas.com

View original content:

SOURCE Bureau Veritas