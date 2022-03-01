CARBON NEUTRAL ROYALTY ANNOUNCES LANDMARK GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH WORLDVIEW INTERNATIONAL FOUNDATION

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Carbon Neutral Royalty Ltd. ("CNR" or the "Company") (Private) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a carbon revenue stream agreement (the "Investment Agreement") with Worldview International Foundation and its related entities (collectively, "Worldview"). The Investment Agreement covers projects undertaken by Worldview in pursuit of carbon credits.

Worldview is one of the world's largest issuers of high-quality blue carbon credits and has foundations in the United States, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Gambia, and Myanmar. Worldview plans to establish new foundations in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Kenya, Ghana and Oman in 2022 and 2023. Worldview has over 100,000 hectares of mangrove restoration projects under Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with various governments and an additional 1,600 hectares for a seagrass restoration project. Worldview is targeting 500,000 hectares of mangrove restoration within ten years.

PARTNERSHIP HIGHLIGHTS:

Significant Exposure to Blue Carbon Credit Portfolio: Over 100,000 hectares of tropical wet, mangrove restoration areas with the potential to generate over 70 million Verified Carbon Units or VCUs to CNR's account over the life of the projects subject to the Investment Agreement.

Premium Blue Carbon Segment : Blue Carbon has the highest effect on mitigation, as well as maintaining biodiversity and promoting the most diverse life-bearing ecosystems with significant co-benefits.

High Margin Projects: Blue Carbon restoration projects are up to ten times more productive at sequestering carbon per hectare than terrestrial forests, and 1/3 the planting cost. Existing Worldview mangrove restoration projects have recently traded up to US$34 /t.

Significant Scalability: Worldview's global partnerships provides CNR exclusive right to a significant pipeline of mangrove restoration.

Globally Recognized Project Developer: Worldview is a global leader in Blue Carbon Project Development. Worldview was founded in 1979 and has pioneered over 600 sustainable development projects in over 25 countries. Worldview was established and is led by Arne Fjortoft , former leader of the Norwegian opposition and a pioneer in wetland restoration. Worldview is advised by global leaders including the former Deputy Prime Minister of Sweden and Former Minister of the Environment of Norway .

Brett Heath, non-executive chairman of Carbon Neutral Royalty, commented "I am thrilled that Worldview has chosen to partner with CNR as their preferred global finance partner in their critical mission to restore wetlands across the world. Arne is one of the great inspirational leaders of our time, pioneering ground-breaking mangrove restoration that have saved endangered species on the IUCN Red Lists through propagation, transformed biodiversity while combatting climate change to the benefit of thousands of people in local communities,"

Arne Fjortoft, founder of Worldview International Foundation commented "On behalf of our highly motivated and competent staff, I am looking forward to expanding our capacity in partnership with CNR in support of the Paris Climate Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. There is tremendous potential in natural climate solutions. CNR will contribute additional funding and competence to the development of these projects. Our partnership will provide urgently needed action with significant impact at this time of climate emergency."

TRANSACTION

CNR expects to start planting in Gambia, Kenya and Myanmar this year, targeting 7,000 ha of planting by the end of 2023 for staged payments by CNR for up to US$13m.

CNR will be entitled to 50% of the verified carbon credits generated over the life of the project. The remaining 50% will be for livelihoods and sustainable development of participatory communities. These benefits exclude the additional funding of community programs by CNR under the upfront investment cost, resulting in the communities being substantially the primary beneficiary in the projects. CNR is expected to receive Verified Carbon Units (or VCUs) under Verra's Verified Carbon Standard Program. Each VCU represents a reduction or removal of one tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e).

CNR has also been granted a Right of First Investment to finance (a minimum of 50%) of Worldview's projects for a period of 5 years.

BLUE CARBON

Blue Carbon, captured by the world's oceans, represents more than 55% of the green carbon (captured by plants). The carbon captured by living organisms in oceans is stored in the form of sediments from mangroves, salt marshes, and seagrasses. It remains stored for millennia unlike other forestry which often stores for only decades. The ocean is the most effective carbon climate mitigator, circulating 83% of global carbon. Its algae production and mangrove shorelines are vital for its contribution to climate restoration and conservation. Mangrove restoration projects which have the highest effect on mitigation, as well as maintaining biodiversity and promoting life-bearing ecosystems, are ten times more productive at sequestering carbon per hectare than terrestrial forests and provide significant co-benefits. Mangroves tend to significantly improve biodiversity by providing a rich habitat for marine and bird nurseries. Fish stocks typically have increased by 50% where mangroves have been restored and directly responsible for the improvement of water quality. Mangroves can stabilize shorelines and guard against erosion, and vegetation cover typically leads to better soil conditions.

Blue Carbon projects generate most substantial value for financing and carbon income with existing Worldview projects that have recently sold carbon credits at prices up to US$34/t.

WORLDVIEW INTERNATIONAL FOUNDATION

Worldview is a global leader in Blue Carbon Project Development. Worldview has pioneered over 600 sustainable development projects in over 25 countries. Worldview specialises in blue carbon and has a globally renowned track record in mangrove restoration, conservation, and holds the world's largest mangrove seed bank. Worldview was founded in 1979 by Arne Fjortoft, a highly reputable conservationist and former leader of the Liberal party in Norway. Worldview plans international expansion across multiple countries, targeting 500,000 hectares of mangrove restoration over the next ten years.

ABOUT CARBON NEUTRAL ROYALTY

Carbon Neutral Royalty was founded in July 2021 by an experienced team and is assembling a high-quality, long-life, portfolio of carbon credit streams and royalty projects across the world. The company's goal is to increase shareholder value by adding accretive acquisitions to our diversified portfolio of assets, focusing on the most experienced developers.

For further information, please visit our website at www.carbonneutralltd.com

