Community and regional financial institutions can offer accountholders the ability to trade thousands of stocks and ETFs as well as over 70 cryptocurrencies and precious metals.

Unifimoney Brings Digital Wealth Management to Jack Henry's Banno Digital Platform Community and regional financial institutions can offer accountholders the ability to trade thousands of stocks and ETFs as well as over 70 cryptocurrencies and precious metals.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifimoney Inc. (Delaware C Corp) announced today that its digital wealth management investment platform is now accessible through Jack Henry's Banno Digital Platform. The integration enables community and regional banks on the Banno Digital Platform to offer their account holders access to trade thousands of stocks and ETFs, over 50 cryptocurrencies, and gold and other precious metals.

Unifimoney and Jack Henry Launch Partnership (PRNewswire)

Unifimoney Brings Digital Wealth Management to Jack Henry's Banno Digital Platform including over 70 cryptocurrencies

Unifimoney integrated to Jack Henry using the Banno Digital Toolkit, which employs the same open API on which the Banno Digital Platform operates. The Banno Digital Toolkit provides fintechs an easy way to embed their solutions into digital banking experiences curated by community and regional financial institutions. Unifimoney adds to a growing library of popular fintech services that are fully integrated into the Banno Digital Platform, giving banks and credit unions fast, secure, on-demand access to the most relevant innovations in the fintech ecosystem.

Ben Soppitt, Co-Founder and CEO of Unifimoney, said, "Consumer interest in investing has exploded in recent years driven by ease of access through mobile apps, fractional investing and no or low fees—plus consumers' growing interest in alternatives like crypto. Most financial institutions have been excluded from this market to date, forcing their customers to adopt new 3rd party services. We are proud to be working with Jack Henry to help the most trusted providers of financial services—community banks and credit unions—evolve their digital services and strengthen their local communities."

Julie Morlan, Senior Managing Director of Digital Solutions at Jack Henry, added, "Investing and building wealth are central to sound money management and long-term financial health. With Unifimoney, our community and regional financial institutions can enable both passive and active investment strategies for their account holders. In addition, it allows them to democratize access to both conventional assets and newer alternatives like crypto. Unifimoney is an important addition to our growing list of fintechs participating in the Jack Henry ecosystem, and we are excited about what Unifimoney brings to the Banno Digital Platform™."

About Unifimoney Inc.

Unifimoney is a turnkey digital wealth management platform supporting passive and active investing of both conventional and alternative assets and implemented in as little as 60 days or less. Based in San Francisco and serving community banks and credit unions to enable them to offer consumers access to innovative investment and wealth management solutions through their existing banking app and web sites. Unifimoney RIA Inc. is a fully owned subsidiary of Unifimoney Inc. and is an SEC Registered RIA. To learn more visit www.unifimoney.com

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry is a leading SaaS provider primarily for the financial services industry. We are a S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,000 clients nationwide and goes to market through three distinct brands: Jack Henry Banking® provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in cloud-based digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Unifimoney