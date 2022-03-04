FreedomRoad Financial celebrates its 15th anniversary and goes racing at the Daytona 200!

OAK BROOK, Ill., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 7th, FreedomRoad Financial (FRF), a fintech lending division of Evergreen Bank Group, will celebrate 15 years of serving the powersports marketplace! Since its founding in 2007, FRF has funded over $2.5 billion in powersports loans, and, through its network of over 1,500 dealer partners, has helped over 225,000 customers realize their dream to Get out and Ride!TM FRF partners with over 20 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) brands, serving as their retail finance partner and underwriting loans in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. "They say time flies when you're having fun and, with us being in the ultimate fun business, these 15 years have really been a blur!" said Nat Franklin, Senior VP, who has been with FRF since day one.

(PRNewsfoto/Evergreen Bank Group) (PRNewswire)

FRF is also excited to be on the starting grid of the upcoming Daytona 200 on March 12th. FRF is a major sponsor of Triumph's efforts to make it back to the top of the podium at the 80th Annual Daytona 200, America's Most Historic Motorcycle Race. "When Triumph asked us if we wanted to go racing with them at the Daytona 200, it was an easy decision," said Tom Collins, Managing Director. "We are proud to have Triumph as our longest tenured OEM relationship as we've been their retail finance partner since 2008."

FRF recently joined the Motorcycle Industry Council and looks to continue to go wide-open in 2022. FRF will bring on additional OEM partners and dealers throughout the year and will introduce upgraded technology and services. With these additional partners and fintech capabilities, FRF is poised to help thousands of new and returning customers nationwide realize the joy of powersports ownership.

Evergreen Bank Group (the "Bank") is an Illinois-chartered community bank wholly-owned by Bancorp Financial, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"). The Bank was formed in 1999 and became a subsidiary of the Company as a result of a merger transaction during 2007. The Bank is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

