McLean & Company Releases Guide to Equip Managers with Inclusive Leadership Behaviors

TORONTO, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - McLean & Company, the trusted partner of HR and leadership professionals globally, has published a training guide to help managers understand key tactics in adopting inclusive leadership behaviors. This guide, driven by new industry research by HR experts and analysts, will help managers understand their role in creating an inclusive team environment.

People managers play a critical role in the development of an inclusive culture. To successfully nurture an inclusive environment, McLean & Company experts recommend that managers should reflect on their own biases to increase awareness and understand key leadership behaviors.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity have effects that can be felt across the organization. This training guide explores some of the positive impacts inclusivity can have, including:

Talent attraction and retention

Brand reputation

Customer satisfaction

Business performance

Increased collaboration and innovation

Creating an inclusive team environment requires time, intention, focus, and a willingness to learn continuously. This new training guide will allow people managers to:

Understand what it means to be inclusive, and the positive impact inclusivity can have Examine different biases and recognize the impact these biases can unintentionally have on a team Learn how to apply four leadership behaviors designed to create an inclusive environment.

