Asetek - Mandatory Notification of Trade: Board Member Purchases Shares

OSLO, Norway, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 07 March 2022 - Board member and primary insider of Asetek A/S Jørgen Smidt has on Friday, March 4, 2022, purchased 42,600 shares in the open market at an average price of NOK 32.37 per share. Following the transaction, Jørgen Smidt owns 59,200 Asetek shares.

About Asetek

Asetek (ASTK.OL), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stockexchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC &Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers. In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: pdm@asetek.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Peter Dam Madsen, CFO at Asetek A/S, on March 07, 2022 at 09:53 CET

