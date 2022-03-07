CYMBIOTIKA EXPANDS INTO UK MARKET WITH LAUNCH OF NEW WEBSITE

SAN DIEGO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika, a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically-backed supplements, today announced the launch of its new e-commerce store in the United Kingdom. The website will offer quick access to Cymbiotika's rapidly growing line of natural supplements, packaged in an online user experience that is unique to the UK population.

Cymbiotika's UK website will provide in-depth descriptions of every product offering, an interactive health quiz to determine personalized product recommendations, user-friendly blogs and recipes, and more curated by Cymbiotika's best-in-class team of doctors and scientists. UK customers can enjoy additional long-term savings while optimizing the health benefits they receive from each supplement, due to the brand's Bundle & Save options, robust Rewards program, and reduced international shipping costs and customs fees. Shipping times will be shortened as well.

"Our business is driven by the goal of empowering as many people as possible worldwide to reclaim their health and live long, happy lives. While we are still at the start of the new year, 2022 has already kicked off with an unprecedented level of growth for us toward this objective," said Cymbiotika's CEO/Managing Partner, Shahab Elmi. "We are beyond elated to announce this next step in our global strategy, providing a new way for Cymbiotika's top-quality products to reach customers in the UK market."

This expansion comes on the heels of the company's e-commerce launch in Australia in January 2022, which was the start of their foray into markets outside of North America. British web users now have access to Cymbiotika's expansive range of sophisticated organic supplements, each of which is clinically proven to increase vitality and longevity by supporting one's specific health needs. Current Cymbiotika products leverage the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology, to aid in brain performance, boost the immune system, increase energy and more.

From capsules to serums, Cymbiotika supplements help to build a stronger body without the use of synthetics, GMOS, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives, or sugars. For more information, please visit www.cymbiotika.co.uk

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best," Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity.

