AXA XL appoints Nancy Bewlay as Chief Executive Reinsurance

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL today announced Nancy Bewlay has been appointed as Chief Executive Reinsurance with immediate effect.

Ms. Bewlay assumes the role from Charles Cooper who, after more than 20 years as a senior executive in the company's Reinsurance business, has decided to step down.

In her new role, Ms. Bewlay will lead AXA XL's Reinsurance business which with a global footprint and a strong balance sheet is among the world's leading reinsurers, offering solutions that include property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance.

Ms. Bewlay has over 30 years of industry experience and has held numerous senior roles at XL Catlin and then AXA XL. Most latterly she held the post of Global Chief Underwriting Officer responsible for AXA XL's underwriting governance, pricing, and P&L globally. She joined XL Catlin now AXA XL in 2017 as the Global Chief Underwriting Officer for Casualty. Prior she served as Head of Underwriting for Casualty at Swiss Re, leading the underwriting and actuarial treaty teams in the US and Canada. Between 2011 and 2013 Ms. Bewlay was President & Chief Executive Officer of C.V. Starr & Company (California).

Commenting Scott Gunter, AXA XL's CEO said: "I am delighted that Nancy will be taking on a new role in my team leading our Reinsurance business. We have an extremely talented team across reinsurance and there is real opportunity to grow profitability in this market. Nancy is an accomplished leader and her extensive experience in portfolio management, underwriting governance and pricing will ensure the continued performance of our reinsurance book."

Mr. Gunter continued: "I would like to take this opportunity to warmly thank Charles for his dedication and pragmatism in leading our reinsurance business, he has played an important part in our AXA XL journey, and we wish him the best for the future."

