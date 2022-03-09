Thomas recognized as one of the most accomplished attorneys in the country

Hicks Thomas Partner John B. Thomas Named to 2022 Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America Thomas recognized as one of the most accomplished attorneys in the country

HOUSTON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hicks Thomas LLP Partner John B. Thomas has been named among the 2022 Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America, which recognizes the most accomplished attorneys in the United States.

Hicks Thomas logo (PRNewsfoto/Hicks Thomas LLP) (PRNewswire)

"This group does so much more than show up," said Lawdragon CEO Katrina Dewey in her description of this year's winners. "They win, finding justice where there was little hope, and a newfound and surprising accountability."

Mr. Thomas, who is recognized for his Business Litigation work, is marking his third straight year on the esteemed listing. The honor comes as Hicks Thomas, which Lawdragon has described as "one of Texas' best," celebrates its 25th anniversary.

"To earn this great recognition is already an honor, but to receive it as we mark our 25th year makes it even more special," said Mr. Thomas. "I have had the privilege of spending the last 25 years doing work I love with the best team of lawyers around – to be recognized for it really is icing on the cake."

In all, Mr. Thomas has spent more than 30 years representing a diverse range of clients in state and federal courts across the country. In addition to being named one of the leading environmental trial lawyers by Chambers USA, he has been recognized by Benchmark Litigation, listed as a top Texas business litigator by Texas Super Lawyers, and honored by The Best Lawyers in America for Commercial Litigation and Intellectual Property.

Published annually, the Lawdragon 500 guide relies on meticulous editorial evaluations, peer and client nominations, and independent third-party research to recognize the nation's most accomplished attorneys in various areas of law.

Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets, and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com .

Media Contact:

April Arias

april@androvett.com

800-559-4534

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hicks Thomas LLP