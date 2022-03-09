"The numbers don't lie," says Lanny J. Davis. "Mr. Scaglia owns more than 99% of the voting stock - Ms. Haart owns less than .01%. That's a fact."

JULIA HAART FALSELY CLAIMS CO-OWNERSHIP OF ELITE WORLD GROUP "The numbers don't lie," says Lanny J. Davis. "Mr. Scaglia owns more than 99% of the voting stock - Ms. Haart owns less than .01%. That's a fact."

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Scaglia owns a total of 123,715 shares of Freedom Holding, Inc. ("Freedom"), the parent company that owns Elite World Group ("EWG") and all its affiliated companies, more than 99% of all voting shares of Freedom, the owner of EWG, says attorney Lanny J. Davis. "Thus, there should be no doubt that Mr. Scaglia owns EWG and Freedom."

This math contradicts the false claim made by Julia Haart in a variety of public filings and media reports, Davis says.

The total number of voting shares owned by Mr. Scaglia comprises 123,665 shares of preferred stock plus 50 shares of common stock. Ms. Haart owns just 50 shares of common stock. Specific provisions of corporate documents state that both preferred and common stock shares are counted as votes. To confirm this is so, see the corporate legal documents here.

For Ms. Haart to continue to insist she is a "co-owner" of Freedom and thus EWG would be akin to her buying a single share of Apple and claiming she "co-owns" the company.

In addition, her statements to the media that she continues to work for EWG or any of its affiliated companies or stakeholders are simply false. Here are the facts:

On February 7, 2022, Ms. Haart was informed of her impending termination as CEO of EWG for cause, detailed in a letter from the company's Board of Directors. The very next day, on February 8, Ms. Haart transferred $850,000 without permission from Freedom's bank account to a company she solely owned. A lawsuit filed in New York's Supreme Court a few days later described this cash transfer as "illegal" and a "misappropriation" of company funds. On February 9, Ms. Haart was terminated and removed as a member of the Board of Directors of EWG.

Just as Twitter and Facebook have policies to identify known misinformation, we are asking all media, during any appearances or interviews with Ms. Haart, to identify and correct Ms. Haart's false claims to co-ownership of EWG or any affiliation with the company, with Freedom, or with any affiliated companies.

"All producers, interviewers, or streamers of any shows involving Ms. Haart, including any involving promotion of a book, are on notice that allowing her to make false or misleading statements about the ownership of EWG or her falsely claiming she has any role whatsoever in EWG or its affiliated companies should not be permitted," Mr. Davis warns.

Media Contact: Taylor C. Pearson

tpearson@tridentdmg.com

202-235-3482

View original content:

SOURCE Lanny Davis