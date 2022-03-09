MARCH 9: ACADEMY OF NUTRITION AND DIETETICS CELEBRATES REGISTERED DIETITIAN NUTRITIONIST DAY

CHICAGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In March, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics focuses attention on healthful eating through National Nutrition Month® and honors the food and nutrition experts on March 9: Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day.

"Registered dietitian nutritionists can help develop individualized eating and physical activity plans for people to meet their health goals," said registered dietitian nutritionist Sandra Arevalo, a national spokesperson for the Academy based in Nyack, N.Y.

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day also recognizes nutrition and dietetics technicians, registered for their commitment to helping people enjoy healthy lives. RDNs often work with NDTRs who are nationally credentialed members of the health care and foodservice management teams.

"Taking control of your health is one of the best things you can do for yourself," Arevalo said. "Practicing healthful eating habits and regular physical activities can help reduce your risk of developing chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, heart disease and Type 2 diabetes, which can all be costly to treat in the long run."

Registered dietitian nutritionists must meet strict academic and professional requirements. More than half of all RDNs have earned a graduate degree. RDNs practice in a variety of areas including health care, education, fitness, food management, the food industry, research and private practice.

About Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day

First celebrated in 2008, the Academy created Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day to increase the awareness of RDNs as the indispensable providers of food and nutrition services. It's celebrated on the second Wednesday of March.

About National Nutrition Month®

National Nutrition Month® started in 1973 as National Nutrition Week, and it became a month-long observance in 1980 in response to growing interest in nutrition. This year's National Nutrition Month® theme, Celebrate a World of Flavors, embraces global cultures, cuisines and inclusivity.

As part of National Nutrition Month®, the Academy's website hosts resources to spread the message of good nutrition and the importance of an overall healthy lifestyle for all. Follow National Nutrition Month® on the Academy's social media channels including Facebook and Twitter using #NationalNutritionMonth.

To find an RDN near you, visit the Academy's "Find a Nutrition Expert."

Representing more than 112,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.

