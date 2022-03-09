Private Jet Company Volato Announces Participation in 34th Annual Roth Conference

ATLANTA, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volato , the most efficient way to own a private jet, today announced that co-founders Matt Liotta, CEO, and Nicholas Cooper, CRO, will attend the 34th annual Roth Capital Conference taking place the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel located in Dana Point, California, from Sunday, March 13 through Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Roth Capital's annual conference is one of the largest in the nation for small-cap companies, combining company presentations and Q&A sessions with one-on-one meetings.

The Volato team will be meeting with potential investors and fractional jet owners throughout the course of the three-day event. Volato will also be participating in the Healthy Products Showcase & Cocktail Reception on Monday, March 14th starting at 4:30pm.

To make an appointment with a team member, visit booth #60 or email rsvp@flyvolato.com .

Volato's unique business model offers fractional ownership at 1/16, 1/8, 1⁄4, 1⁄2, through to a full HondaJet Elite aircraft in the fleet. Shares are in a five-year program term. Owners may fly for as low as $3,200 per hour plus fuel at cost. With the charter program now in operation, owners may earn up to $1,250 per hour, even on the hours they fly, leading to a net rate as low as $1,950 per hour plus fuel at cost, with flight time charged to the nearest 1/10th of an hour. Repositioning fees are reduced or eliminated from owner flight charges depending on the departure distance from a Volato base.

For more information, please visit flyvolato.com .

About Volato :

Volato is the modern way to buy and own a private jet, creating a more accessible, sustainable category of private aviation ownership through an innovative business model that reduces costs while increasing the convenience of ownership. Volato focuses on four-or-less passenger missions and operates a fleet of bespoke HondaJet Elite S aircraft.

