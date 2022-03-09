Rally House is Ready with Official Collegiate Postseason Gear

LENEXA, Kan., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The best time of year for college basketball fans is here with conference tournaments already underway and more starting this week. Rally House is set up to provide fans with the best selection of NCAA merchandise to get prepared for the postseason. Rally House will carry a wide assortment of regular season and conference tournament champions gear, as well as Official March Madness styles as teams punch their ticket to continuing postseason play.

Rally House has seen incredible growth over the past year, now with over 100 store locations nationwide and plans to continue expansion in 2022. Growing in similar fashion is the impressive product assortment and team selection. With more than 75,000 products from over 270 colleges and universities available at www.rallyhouse.com, Rally House provides the newest and most popular college styles to help fans gear up and cheer on their team this March. From jerseys to hats and drinkware to game day flair, Rally House is proud to be known as the go-to destination for college basketball fans across the country.

As regular season titles are won and conference tournament champions are crowned, Rally House is set to bring in styles celebrating these victories for a large variety of teams across the most influential conferences in college basketball. These conferences include the Big 12, SEC, Big Ten, ACC, A10, AAC and more. Along with regular season and conference tournament champions product, Rally House has added an assortment of Official Bench T-shirts for select teams that will be seen on players this March. Official NCAA Basketball Championship merchandise by round will also be available in-store and online as the tournament progresses.

Customers can shop all college and official postseason styles online now at www.rallyhouse.com/a/college and www.rallyhouse.com/a/college/p/march-madness . For more updates, follow Rally House on Instagram and Twitter (@Rally_House).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100+ locations across 12 states.

CONTACT:

Aaron Johnson, VP of Marketing Strategy

ajohnson@rallyhouse.com

View original content:

SOURCE Rally House