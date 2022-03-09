SuperCom Offers State-Of-The-Art Cyber Security Technology to Governments and Critical Infrastructure Organizations

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT and Cybersecurity sectors announced today that its cyber-security division, a provider of cyber software solutions and cyber consultancy, plans to release a new version of its proven, robust and scalable cybersecurity software technology, with enhanced protection from cyber-attacks.

For over 15 years, SuperCom's cybersecurity division, through its fully owned subsidiaries Safend and Prevision, has been aiding governments and enterprises around the world with their cyber security and cyber defense strategies. SuperCom's cybersecurity software has been deployed in government agencies and public utilities such as water and electricity infrastructures, secured SCADA production zones, and police forces and defense departments. SuperCom's cybersecurity consultancy has designed and implemented strategic security projects for national critical infrastructures including gas, water and power. Services offered include infrastructure penetration testing, cyber intelligence and awareness, cloud security services and risk and compliance assessment.

SuperCom's cyber software and cyber services have been successfully deployed globally in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

"Given heightened government security needs worldwide, a strong track record and proven technology is critical. For years, our products and services have been approved and deployed globally in various government infrastructure organizations , hardening and protecting critical endpoints from evolving cyber threats and attacks. Our products were developed on the kernel level and designed from their origins to protect government and public sector organization from cyber attacks. We are pleased to aid existing customers and potential new ones through the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape of today," commented Ordan Trabelsi, SuperCom's President and CEO.

About Safend

Safend is a leading developer of information security solutions for organizations that provide extensive protection of sensitive corporate information found in the computers of the organization. Safend's product suite includes encryption of computer drives, removable storage devices, and precise control over the physical and wireless ports and devices connected to them, and control and supervision of the placement and transfer of sensitive content. These capabilities enable customers of Safend to comply with regulatory mandates and to protect their corporate data without sacrificing efficiency and productivity of the organization. Safend has sold more than 3 million licenses for its products to over 3,000 customers worldwide. The company's solutions are embedded in international companies, government agencies, critical infrastructure organizations and many other organizations around the world. For more information on Safend and its products: http://www.safend.net.

About Prevision

Prevision is an international provider of cutting-edge Cyber Security consultancy services and solutions based on leading methodologies and best practices in information security and cyber doctrine. Prevision specializes in protecting strategic assets for governments, and large enterprises in various domains including critical infrastructure, finance and telecom, with a customer portfolio in Israel, South America, Europe and Asia.

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure Multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation.

SuperCom's website is http://www.supercom.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded or followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding business and economic trends, the anticipated effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on travel and physical locations, the levels of consumer, business and economic confidence generally, the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak and severity of such outbreak, the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 outbreak, the effect on our supply chain, our ability to implement cost containment and business recovery strategies and resulting anticipated impact of such outbreak on our business, financial condition and results of operations; the adverse effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business or the market price of our ordinary shares, and other risks and uncertainties described in the forward looking statements and in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2021, our reports on Form 6-K filed from time to time with the SEC and our other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, we not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1717536/SuperCom_Logo.jpg

SuperCom Investor Relations:

ir@supercom.com

View original content:

SOURCE SuperCom Ltd.