TE Connectivity announces approval of quarterly dividends by shareholders at 2022 Annual General Meeting

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today announced that at the company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 9, 2022, the shareholders approved that a dividend of $2.24 per share be distributed to shareholders in four equal quarterly installments of $0.56, as follows:
TEL Quarter, Fiscal Year
Payment Date
Record Date
3rd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2022
June 3, 2022
May 20, 2022
4th Quarter, Fiscal Year 2022
September 2, 2022
August 19, 2022
1st Quarter, Fiscal Year 2023
December 2, 2022
November 18, 2022
2nd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2023
March 3, 2023
February 17, 2023
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.
