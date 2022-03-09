Tektronix Publishes Key Insights from its First Ever 2022 Calibration Services Trend Survey Tektronix shares top trends and priorities to watch in 2022 for calibration services

BEAVERTON, Ore., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in test and measurement, Tektronix, Inc., today published and announced the availability of its first ever 2022 Calibration Services Trend Survey. The newly published survey highlights the key issues facing calibration program managers and identifies the current trends, beliefs, and needs for calibration services in 2022. Tektronix conducted market research with nearly 300 respondents from a wide variety of industries.

"We listen intently to our customers, and this survey highlights some of the most important trends in calibration services today. We're sharing key findings of this survey to help our customers and the wider test and measurement equipment industry learn from each other in the spirit of continuous program improvement," says Andrew Maloney, Vice President of Calibration Service Operations at Tektronix. "As a calibration services provider, Tektronix remains dedicated to the continued education of our customers plus the opportunity to consult and provide services that help companies maximize the efficiency of their calibration programs in terms of turnaround time, cost, and compliance."

Ninety-one percent (91%) of respondents were based in the U.S., with 9% responding from outside the U.S. Key findings of the Tektronix 2022 Calibration Services Trend Survey include:

Calibration of T&M equipment is requirements-driven. The calibration services business is largely driven by requirements, either from a company's own quality policy, its customers, or its supply chain. Keeping up with current requirements was reported to be a top concern among calibration service managers.





ISO/IEC 17025 is here to stay. Accredited ISO/IEC 17025 calibrations are now the de-facto standard across a wide variety of industries, broadening out from the heritage mission-critical industries such as aerospace. It's widely understood how companies that employ this standard for test equipment calibration save downtime and lost revenue in the long run. See graph A below.





Minimizing downtime is THE top priority for 2022. Turnaround time for calibration services continues to be a top challenge . Respondents strongly placed a priority on reducing turnaround time, with the most preference for achieving same-day or same -week service in 2022, a significant change from the typically 1-2 week service they received in 2021. When coupled with the expressed strong preference for onsite service, Tektronix concludes that organizations continue to focus on reducing the amount of time equipment is taken out of service for calibration service. See graph B below.





Organizations demand instant, anywhere access to calibration information. Like many other industries, online access to ordering calibration services, certificates, and calibration status updates are strongly desired.





Companies expect quality, broad capability, and fast service from fewer vendors. From a mix of questions, the survey documented that organizations are seeking fewer vendors with wider capabilities to streamline vendor management. In a correlated query, companies reported that they prefer a hybrid mix of internal calibration capability coupled with external calibration services from a third-party vendor.





Running a calibration program is still a manual process. Organizations are using spreadsheets and home-grown software to track calibrations and can better take advantage of newer technology options, such as Tektronix CalWeb, to free up time and resources for asset management.



Organizations are using spreadsheets and home-grown software to track calibrations and can better take advantage of newer technology options, such as Tektronix CalWeb , to free up time and resources for asset management.

Educational needs in calibration service are significant and ongoing. From more than 200 comments, the top skills to learn in 2022 were reported as keeping up to date with industry standards, learning how to run a more efficient calibration program, understanding calibration data science, keeping up with new technologies such as RF and high-speed digital equipment, and improving the organization's use of digital toolsets for managing calibration assets and programs.

Graph A: ISO 17025 calibrations are increasingly required by industry standards and company quality policies. In 2022, what are your company’s plans for adhering to this standard? (PRNewswire)

Graph B: What is your #1 priority in 2022 regarding calibration services? (PRNewswire)

Tektronix is a leading accredited calibration services provider with 75+ years of experience in serving the world's largest mission-critical manufacturers in aerospace and defense, semiconductor, automotive, computing, communications, and other industries. Tektronix works as a strategic partner, delivering tailored calibration service solutions that save time and cost while improving program efficiency in achieving accredited and/or certificated calibrations for electronic test and measurement equipment. Tektronix employs over 180 ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation parameters and offers an extensive global service network that encompasses 100-plus locations with more than 1,100 experienced and certified technical associates. Visit Tek.com/calibration-services for calibration service program details.

About Tektronix

Tektronix, Inc., headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, delivers innovative, precise, and easy-to-operate test, measurement, and monitoring solutions that solve problems, unlock insights and drive discovery globally. Tektronix has been at the forefront of the digital age for over 75 years. More information on our products, services, and solutions is available at Tek.com .

Tektronix unveils new logo, marking the most significant change in its visual identity in 24 years.The legacy Tektronix logo has been refashioned, with the angle incorporated within the logotype as an upwards gesture of progress. The sans-serif type is given character by subtly clipping the 'T' letterforms, echoing the blue angle. Simple, definitive lines reflect our promise of performance. (PRNewsFoto/Tektronix, Inc) (PRNewswire)

