Vincent Ip Named Managing Partner of Ropes & Gray's Hong Kong Office

HONG KONG, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ropes & Gray, a market-leading law firm in Asia, serving clients across the region, announced today that asset management partner Vincent Ip has been named the managing partner of the firm's Hong Kong office, effective April 1.

Vince succeeds Dan Anderson as part of the firm's periodic leadership rotation. Dan has been the firm's Hong Kong managing partner for five years, and will continue to play a senior role and lead the firm's special situations practice in Asia.

Vince, who has built one of Asia's strongest asset management practices, will be leading an office that is a key component of the firm's pan-Asia focus. Ropes & Gray's Asia team comprises top-tier business advisers to clients in the asset management, private equity and life sciences industries.

"A strong Asia presence is critical to Ropes & Gray's global clients, and Hong Kong is one of the leading global centers for finance and investment," said Julie Jones, chair. "Vince has helped us grow our business in Asia through his strong leadership of the asset management practice, and we are excited for him to take on this new role as leader of the Hong Kong office."

Ropes & Gray is consistently recognized as one of the top international firms in the region, and is regularly ranked in Mergermarket's league table for PE buyouts in Asia. The firm's accomplishments include having led several of the largest PE deals in Japan history. In Korea, Ropes & Gray provides a leading platform for global private equity funds doing business there. In China, Ropes & Gray advises eight of the top ten largest life sciences sector companies in matters around the globe. The firm's Asia asset management practice, which Vince leads from Hong Kong, is unparalleled in its depth and expertise.

"Hong Kong is a key financial hub for Asia and the world. The past two years have been challenging because of the COVID pandemic. Our firm is committed to the future of business in Asia, making strategic and smart investments to grow our teams and market presence," Vince said. "I am excited to lead Ropes & Gray's strong Hong Kong team."

Ranked by Chambers Global and Chambers Asia-Pacific as a leading lawyer in investment funds, and recognized by Legal 500 Asia-Pacific as a Next Generation Partner in Investment Funds, Vince is a trusted advisor to top asset managers and sovereign wealth funds worldwide. His cutting-edge work for investment advisors and sponsors is focused on the formation and ongoing representation of Asia-focused private investment funds.

A U.S.-trained lawyer based in Asia for the last 12 years, Vince advises clients on a range of funds. He works closely with both emerging and established sponsors, counseling on matters ranging from the structuring and operation of management companies to those related to corporate governance, as well as securities law and compliance.

