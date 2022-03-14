Summit Midstream Partners, LP Announces 2021 K-1 Tax Package Availability

HOUSTON, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) announced today that its 2021 tax packages, including the Schedule K-1, are now available online and may be accessed at https://partnerdatalink.com/Summit. SMLP will also begin mailing the 2021 tax packages to unitholders this week.

For additional information or assistance, unitholders may also contact Partner DataLink via email at SummitK1Help@deloitte.com or via phone at (855) 375-4158 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. CST or visit SMLP's website at www.summitmidstream.com under "Investors >> K-1 Tax Information."

About Summit Midstream Partners, LP

SMLP is a value-driven limited partnership focused on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets that are strategically located in the core producing areas of unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations, in the continental United States. SMLP provides natural gas, crude oil and produced water gathering, processing and transportation services pursuant to primarily long-term, fee-based agreements with customers and counterparties in six unconventional resource basins: (i) the Appalachian Basin, which includes the Utica and Marcellus shale formations in Ohio and West Virginia; (ii) the Williston Basin, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in North Dakota; (iii) the Denver-Julesburg Basin, which includes the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; (iv) the Permian Basin, which includes the Bone Spring and Wolfcamp formations in New Mexico; (v) the Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in Texas; and (vi) the Piceance Basin, which includes the Mesaverde formation as well as the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in Colorado. SMLP has an equity method investment in Double E Pipeline, LLC, which provides interstate natural gas transportation service from multiple receipt points in the Delaware Basin to various delivery points in and around the Waha Hub in Texas. SMLP also has an equity method investment in Ohio Gathering, which operates extensive natural gas gathering and condensate stabilization infrastructure in the Utica Shale in Ohio. SMLP is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

View original content:

SOURCE Summit Midstream Partners, LP