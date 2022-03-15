Microsoft Azure customers worldwide can take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies

Datometry Hyper-Q Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace Microsoft Azure customers worldwide can take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datometry, the pioneer in database virtualization and a Microsoft Global Partner, today announced the availability of the Datometry Hyper-Q platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Datometry customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform with streamlined deployment and management.

Datometry Hyper-Q empowers enterprises to run their existing applications directly on a cloud database of their choice without the need for costly and risk-laden database migrations. (PRNewsfoto/Datometry Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Datometry Hyper-Q is the first virtualization platform that lets applications written for a specific database, including Teradata and Oracle, run natively on Microsoft Azure Synapse. Hyper-Q enables enterprises to re-platform to Microsoft Azure without a time-consuming, costly, and risk-laden manual database migration.

Hyper-Q emulates in real-time all database functionality that existing applications rely on using Microsoft Azure Synapse. With Hyper-Q, enterprises can modernize their data warehouse on average in under 40 weeks, without disrupting the business, while achieving cost savings of over 90% compared to other approaches.

"Microsoft Azure Marketplace has proven to be a tremendous accelerator for our sales cycles," says Chad Bonner, VP of Worldwide Sales, Datometry. "Customers are able to shorten their procurement times by weeks if not months. We also save time in budget allocations because customers can deploy funds from their Microsoft Azure commitment directly to Datometry."

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. says, "We're pleased to welcome the Datometry Hyper-Q database virtualization platform to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Datometry:

Datometry is the leader in database system virtualization. Datometry's technology frees enterprises from vendor lock-in on their on-premises database technology and accelerates any enterprise's journey to the cloud. Datometry Hyper-Q empowers enterprises to run their existing applications directly on a cloud database of their choice without the need for costly and risk-laden database migrations. Leading Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide realize significant cost savings and out-innovate their competition with Datometry during this critical period of transformation to cloud-native data management. For more information, visit www.datometry.com.

For more information, press only:

Shermineh Rohanizadeh

Market Street Group for Datometry

shermineh@marketstreetgrp.com

+1 949 378 6469

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Datometry