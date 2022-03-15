Grape-Nuts Builds On Its 125-Year Legacy With an Ode To Fearless Female Explorers

The first cereal to scale Everest will award up to $125,000 to a new generation of adventurers.

LAKEVILLE, Minn., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grape-Nuts is an iconic breakfast cereal that's been fueling historic adventures for well over a century – whether sponsoring Sir Admiral Byrd's 1933 expedition to Antarctica or powering Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay's heroic 1953 Mount Everest climb. On the occasion of its 125th anniversary and to celebrate Women's History Month, the brand will champion many of the amazing women who are boldly exploring the limits of the planet and blazing new trails along the way.

As a brand that's always been synonymous with adventure, Grape-Nuts knows it takes more than determination to make your dreams a reality – it takes fuel and money, too. While searching for inspiring ways to celebrate Grape-Nuts' 125 years under the sun, the brand discovered the many female explorers actively fundraising on GoFundMe in the hopes of venturing out to Mount Everest and Antarctica in 2022 and 2023. Now, Grape-Nuts is determined to help fuel these missions – by donating a total of up to $125,000 to ten female adventurers in need of a financial boost.

Between March 15th and March 30th, 2022, Grape-Nuts will carefully review the active GoFundMe campaigns of female adventurers hoping to explore Mount Everest and Antarctica, awarding the donation money sometime between March 31st and April 8th, 2022. No application is necessary to be considered: all donations will be made at the sole discretion of Grape-Nuts based on the appeal of the explorers' GoFundMe campaigns and their overall need for support.

"Throughout history, Grape-Nuts has inspired modern-day pioneers to rise up and make history," said Lauren Jamnick, Grape-Nuts' associate brand manager. "One hundred and twenty-five years later, I'm thrilled to say that we're still fueling adventures – and now we're even breaking glass ceilings. We're so proud to have fueled pioneering adventures from the likes of Sir Admiral Byrd in the past, but the opportunity to support female explorers as they take those first bold steps towards breaking new ground is truly an honor. Onwards and upwards!"

Grape-Nuts has been on hand for some of the most pioneering expeditions in history. The beloved brand enjoyed its first taste of adventure back in 1933, when it became the official sponsor for Sir Admiral Byrd's aforementioned expedition to Antarctica, where the first two-way radio transmission occurred. (At the time, maps of the expedition were even printed on Grape-Nuts boxes.) This was a huge milestone in the scientific community, and Grape-Nuts was there to help make it possible.

1953 marked another historic expedition: New Zealand explorer Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay trekked to the top of Mount Everest, becoming the very first climbers in history to ever reach the summit. Yet again, Grape-Nuts was right there in their backpacks, providing both climbers with the fuel they needed to successfully fulfill their mission.

"In 2022, the adventure continues," said Jamnick. "Once again, Grape-Nuts will be there, helping to fuel groundbreaking journeys by celebrating ten courageous women as they push forward and fulfill their dreams. This is the perfect way for Grape-Nuts to celebrate its 125th anniversary, and a fantastic way to honor Women's History Month. Plus, this is just the beginning of our modern journey!"

As Grape-Nuts continues celebrating its 125th anniversary throughout the year, expect the adventure to push into even more unchartered territory (and perhaps well beyond the realm of what you think is humanly possible). Stay tuned for details, but rest assured that many more adventures await. Better start fueling up.

About Grape-Nuts

Developed by C.W. Post in 1897, Grape-Nuts is a timeless and versatile staple that has been a part of active and healthy lifestyles for nearly 125 years. From sponsoring the expedition in Antarctica where the first two-way radio transmission occurred to the first trek to the summit of Mount Everest, Grape-Nuts has been the fuel for adventurers and people who live their lives on their own terms. For more information on Grape-Nuts, visit www.grapenuts.com.

About Post Consumer Brands

Post Consumer Brands is a business unit of Post Holdings Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third-largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio of products spanning all segments of the category – from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.

