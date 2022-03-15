J. GARCÍA CARRIÓN WINES RECOGNIZED WITH IMPACT HOT BRAND AWARD

Opera Prima Mimosa sparkling wine is driving record sales for the 'largest winery no one has heard of'

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J. García Carrión, Europe's largest winery, is proud to announce that its Opera Prima sparkling wine has been recognized with an Impact Hot Brand Award.

"While we have made a concerted effort to reach new customers with a fresh design and targeted marketing, the credit for our success really has to go to our amazing sales team here in the U.S. and the wine itself," said Tom Bernth, national sales manager for J. García Carrión CIV USA. "Customers know they'll get a high-quality product at an affordable price – and in a bottle they can show off or give as a gift."

In 2021, Opera Prima sold nearly 400,000 cases, an 88% increase, qualifying it for Hot Brand recognition. (Hot Brands must sell at least 200,000 cases and have 15% growth in a year.)

Opera Prima underwent a transformation a few years ago when the Spain-based J. García Carrión graphics team revamped the bottles. But the real success comes from a renewed marketing push. By focusing on more visibility at retail and on social media, the team was able to increase brand awareness and promote trial and adoption.

Once recognizable, Opera Prima began to fly off the shelves. Consumers found the under-$10 bottles contained a highly drinkable beverage and quickly became repeat buyers.

Now, the West Coast market can't keep the individual-sized 187ml bottles stocked. In Florida, displays holding 50 - 100 cases sell out in a weekend. Opera Prima Mimosa, made with high-quality sparkling wines and Valencia oranges, is driving sales. Those sleek, modern, but brightly colored bottles dot social media accounts and are popular among wine influencers.

The sparkling wine brand, which launched in 2010 in the U.S., can be bought in nine different sparkling expressions: Brut, Moscato, Pink, Blue and Gold Moscatos, Love Lavender, and Rose as well as three mixers: Mimosa, Bellini, and Spritz – with Spritz launching soon. All the expressions retail for under $10.

Opera Prima is part of the vast family of brands J. Garcia-Carrion sells in more than 150 countries around the globe. The Spanish producer is the largest winery in Europe and the fourth largest in the world, selling a wide variety of red, white and sparkling wines. The family-run producer is especially known for the top quality of its value-priced wines, like Opera Prima and Jaume Serra Cristalino.

"The Impact Hot Brand Award confirms we are on the right track and consumers are responding," Bernth added. "We have aggressive goals for Opera Prima, and with this recognition and consumer response, we are very optimistic for the future."

Spain-based J. Garcia Carrion, the fourth largest winery in the world, produces wines distributed in the U.S. by CIV USA – Garcia Carrion. The vineyard, which has been family-run for five generations, produces high-quality wines under a variety of affordable labels. J. Garcia Carrion has vineyards and winemaking facilities in 10 DO and DOCa zones and produces riojas, sangrias and cava. Find more about the varietals on social media at @jaumserracristalino, @garciacarrionriojawines, and @GCLovesSparkling.

