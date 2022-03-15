Research from Emtrain and Center for WorkLife Law Finds Links Between Bias, Respect, and Harassment in the Workplace

Organizations Must Eliminate Silos Between DEI, Culture and Anti-Harassment Initiatives

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emtrain, which provides eLearning and analytics that measure the impact of social dynamics in the workplace, today released a research report which links respect, bias, and incidences of sexual harassment in the workplace. The report also provides insight into how addressing these issues holistically can help companies win the war for talent during the Great Resignation. This research report was done in partnership with the Center for WorkLife Law at the University of California-Hastings, a pioneer in workplace equity.

Emtrain (PRNewswire)

The research report, titled "A Data-Driven Approach to Winning the War for Talent During the Great Resignation," looked at recent workplace data from 22,000 employees across different industries. Emtrain and the Center for WorkLife Law have become the first to link reports of respect, inclusion, bias, and sexual harassment in the workplace. The research found that employees whose workplace experience showed bias and a lack of respect and inclusion were more likely to report incidents of harassment.

"The takeaway message here is clear," said Joan C. Williams, Director of the Center for WorkLife Law. "Respect, authenticity and belonging, and confidence in career development opportunities are all impacted by workplace bias. Furthermore, sexual harassment is strongly linked to bias, belonging, and confidence in career development opportunities."

The report suggests these findings can be a challenge for organizations that tend to manage harassment, inclusion, and respect in different functional silos: human resources teams select anti-harassment training and learning & development teams deploy it, legal teams manage discrimination and harassment complaints and claims to protect the organization from financial and reputation risk, and diversity leaders are tasked with inclusion, many of them in newly created positions across leading companies and in silos.

"This should serve as a wake up call for companies that take a siloed approach to their DEI, culture, and anti-harassment initiatives," said Emtrain CEO Janine Yancey. "This siloed approach is flawed: because these issues are linked, organizations committed to creating lasting change need to address respect, inclusion, respect, bias, and harassment in a holistic manner. Companies that ignore the connection between these initiatives expose themselves to greater risk and are at danger of losing valuable talent."

The report details a few solutions for addressing this challenge to retain top talent, including:

Coordinate across silos. Anti-harassment and inclusion initiatives are best measured, designed, and delivered in conjunction with each other, because the issues are intrinsically linked.

Measure perceptions and behaviors as they pertain to business operations . Don't analyze harassment claims data separate from diversity and inclusion or culture-related data.

Train holistically . Anti-harassment training, inclusion and diversity training, and employee engagement programs are different dimensions of the same set of challenges and they share common roots. Focus training on skill building for the attitudes and behaviors that help teams identify and mitigate bias and foster inclusion.

About Emtrain

Emtrain provides eLearning and analytics that measure the impact of social dynamics in the workplace. Emtrain's solutions go beyond compliance to develop inclusion, ethics and respect as professional competencies via video-based training to build skills. Emtrain partners with industry experts and uses current events to develop video-based training content on topics such as sexual harassment, unconscious bias, respect and ethics. In addition, using patent-pending analytics, the company allows companies to benchmark their corporate culture against the global community to identify issues before they become toxic problems that can become compliance issues and destroy workplace culture. Emtrain's platform is used by more than 600 companies including Bed Bath & Beyond, Genentech, LiveNation and more. Recognized by Fast Company on the "World Changing Ideas 2020" list, and named one of the fastest growing companies on the "Inc. 5000 2021" list Emtrain is a VC-backed, woman-owned and women-led company. Learn more at https://www.emtrain.com

About the Center for WorkLife Law

The Center for WorkLife Law is an advocacy and research organization at UC Hastings Law that seeks to advance racial, gender, and class equity. WorkLife Law addresses inequality at a structural level by developing and implementing concrete, evidence-based interventions in schools and workplaces and changing public policy at the state and national levels. We are extremely strategic in how we approach each structural intervention, forging partnerships with grassroots groups and field experts to identify the best change levers to tackle the problem at hand. With our interventions, we aim to produce dramatic changes within a two to five year timeframe. Our main areas of impact are economic security, maternal & child health, education equity, and racial and gender justice in the workplace. Learn more at https://worklifelaw.org

Media contact:

Ryan Gerding

rgerding@inkincpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Emtrain