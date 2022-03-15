Sony Honored as One of "2022 World's Most Ethical Companies"

TOKYO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Group Corporation has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute as one of the "World's Most Ethical Companies" for the fourth consecutive year. The US-based Ethisphere Institute is a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

Ethisphere has released its list of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies (PRNewswire)

The "World's Most Ethical Companies" recognition honors companies demonstrating exceptional leadership and a commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices. Companies are evaluated across five categories: Governance, Leadership and Reputation, Ethics and Compliance Program, Culture of Ethics, Environmental and Societal Impact. This year's list includes 136 companies from across 22 countries and regions, and 45 industries.

Maintaining a strong ethical culture while creating innovation is a key strategic focus for Sony. This award recognizes Sony's continuous commitment to fulfilling our Purpose "Fill the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology." by responding to the changes in society in accordance with Sony's Values of "Integrity & Sincerity". The "World's Most Ethical Companies" designation is an external recognition of the strength of Sony's Values and the continued commitment of our employees. Sony believes that its strong ethical culture enables it to continue to advance its initiatives for sustainable value creation.

Sony Group Corporation Chairman, President and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida stated, "We are both pleased and proud that Ethisphere has named Sony one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for four consecutive years. Sony holds "Integrity & Sincerity: Earn the trust for the Sony brand through ethical and responsible conduct." as one of its important Values across the group. Together, with our 110,000 employees, we will continue to manage Sony in an ethical manner with a long-term view and aim to contribute to people, society and the earth through our diverse business and technologies."

Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich commented, "Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change. We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community. Congratulations to Sony for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation."

[References]

For more information about Sony's corporate ethics and compliance-related efforts, please refer here.

https://www.sony.net/SonyInfo/csr_report/compliance

*"World's Most Ethical Companies" and "Ethisphere" names and marks are registered trademarks of Ethisphere LLC.

