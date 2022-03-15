TENNECO NAMED TO ETHISPHERE'S LIST OF 2022 WORLD'S MOST ETHICAL COMPANIES Recognition honors companies demonstrating exceptional leadership and a commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices

LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco announced today it has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies.

"At Tenneco, everything we do starts and ends with our values, and no value is more important than Integrity Always," said Tenneco CEO Brian Kesseler. "That is why this recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies is so important. It confirms to our global team, our investors and all our customers and partners that we believe in doing things the right way – all the time. I could not be more proud of our entire team for helping us earn a spot on this list."

The 2022 list marks the first time that Tenneco has been recognized by Ethisphere and is one of only six honorees in the Automotive category appearing on the list. Overall, the 2022 list includes 136 honorees spanning 22 countries and 45 industries.

"We are truly pleased to qualify for this honor as this designation is a nod to Tenneco's culture and representative of our DNA as a values-based organization," said Kim Yapchai, Tenneco's senior vice president and chief environmental, social and governance (ESG) officer. "Being a part of an ethical company is something we can all be proud of, and protecting our reputation is critically important to our success as an organization."

"Today, business leaders face their greatest mandate yet to be ethical, accountable, and trusted to drive positive change," said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to integrity, sustainability, governance, and community. Congratulations to Tenneco for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation."

Ethics & Performance

Ethisphere's 2022 Ethics Index, the collection of publicly traded companies recognized as recipients of this year's World's Most Ethical Companies designation, outperformed a comparable index of large cap companies by 24.6 percentage points over the past five calendar years.

The outperformance, which Ethisphere refers to as the "Ethics Premium," has remained consistent since Ethisphere began tracking the performance of honoree companies.

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

The full list of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2021 revenues of $18 billion and approximately 71,000 team members working at more than 260 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

