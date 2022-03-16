Automated Brand Interaction Leader, Ada, Launches New Event Series, Ada Interact

Ada CEO, Mike Murchison to kickoff first event alongside Global Head of Customer Empowerment at Square, Justin Gonzalez

TORONTO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ada, the Automated Brand Interaction (ABI) company that bridges the gap between brands and the people they care about, today will be hosting the first installment of its new event series, Ada Interact. Ada Interact is the defining quarterly thought leadership event bringing together experts across industries to share the latest tech, discuss trends, and showcase practical strategies employed by the best brands globally.

Today, in a digital-first world, brands have become the sum of every single interaction they have - with prospects, customers and employees. Ada bridges the gap between what people expect of brands, and what brands actually deliver when they interact. This brand interaction gap is a familiar pain, especially given the impact of the pandemic on changing customer and employee expectations.

This first Ada Interact session will feature Ada CEO, Mike Murchison, and Justin Gonzalez, the Global Head of Customer Empowerment at Square, the brand trusted by millions of sellers across the globe to power their business and help them thrive in the economy. The session will showcase best practices as well as new technology to extend the impact of automation, enabling brands to deliver the experiences that truly matter at scale. Gonzalez and Murchison will explore the future of customer and employee experience, and how Square has encouraged collaboration and cross-functional alignment to extend its ABI strategy for all stakeholders.

"Prior to Ada, our support experience was incredibly reactive. We were waiting for our customers to come to us with their issues or with their questions," stated Gonzalez. "Since launching Ada, the platform has allowed us to extend our hours of availability, extend our operations, and then ultimately create a more proactive and predictive experience for our customers. Ada makes it possible for us to deliver VIP experiences to everyone within our ecosystem, whether they're a prospective customer, an existing customer or someone looking to grow further with our brand."

"Since 2016, Ada has been among the world's leading automation platforms in the customer experience industry, utilizing machine learning and natural language processing to close the gap between customer and brand. Now, we're excited to bring on some of the biggest names in technology as our guests to help leaders propel their businesses forward," stated Ada CEO Mike Murchison. "Today's Ada Interact is the first of many opportunities for attendees to think critically about the role automation plays in customer experience, and the role it plays in all business outcomes. We're excited to discuss where the gaps are that automation fills in now, and where it will grow in the coming years."

In addition to the conversation with Gonzalez, Ada will unveil new features for two of their product lines, Smart Search and Training Suggestions. Smart Search, an integrated tool that searches and shares articles from a knowledge base directly in the messaging experience, will now be available to all brands using Salesforce Knowledge and will also support multilingual articles. Smart Search empowers brands to leverage content they already have, and deliver value immediately, ensuring a seamless experience for customers, no matter what language they are using.

Additionally, Ada's industry-leading machine learning capabilities are reflected in a new feature called Training Suggestions. Training Suggestions significantly speeds up time-to-value by reducing the time and effort needed to train and maintain an AI platform. This feature will power continuous improvement for brands when interacting with their customers.

To watch the event visit https://get.ada.cx/ada-interact .

About Ada

Ada is an Automated Brand Interaction company that bridges the gap between brands and the people they care about. The world's most innovative brands, like Zoom, Facebook, and Square, use Ada's award-winning platform to automate their most valuable interactions, bringing a true VIP experience to every customer and employee. The digital-first company was born in Canada and now serves brands and people worldwide. For more information, visit www.ada.cx .

