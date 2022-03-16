Cox Enhances Broadband Affordability Program with Increased Speeds and Expanded Eligibility

Cox low-cost product tiers Connect2Compete and ConnectAssist speeds double to 100 mbps

Cox aligns to the federal government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) expanding eligibility

ATLANTA, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox will double the download speed of its low-cost internet options ConnectAssist and Connect2Compete from 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps, effective March 31, 2022. The over 500,000 individuals participating in these programs will receive these faster speeds at no additional cost.

In addition, Cox is participating in the federal government's Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and has expanded eligibility for its low-cost internet program to match the ACP criteria. With the application of the $30 ACP internet subsidy, more people will have the ability to receive free 100 Mbps internet service. Customers can visit cox.com/digitalequity to find out if they're eligible and sign up for these programs.

"We're committed to the Affordable Connectivity Program as it aligns with our values and digital equity strategy to offer greater access to more people," said Mark Greatrex, president of Cox Communications. "It's a powerful example of how public and private partnerships can ensure households of all economic statuses can unlock the possibilities that high-speed broadband has to offer."

Updates to Cox's Affordability Program



Cox's new partner portal is a one-stop destination to educate and engage organizations who want to work alongside Cox to champion digital equity for low-income families. Organizations interested to partner with Cox can join the mission by registering on the portal where playbooks, case studies and details about how to get involved reside. Visit Cox.com/lowcostinternet for more information.

While the internet is important, digital literacy training is another critical element to ensure people know how to unlock the power of broadband. Cox recently redesigned its digital literacy program, the Cox Digital Academy. Designed to connect people with free access to tips, educational videos, and tutorials to ensure safe and effective online behavior, the Digital Academy is refreshed with new and relevant information thanks to content contributors like Boys & Girls Club of America, Common Sense, Make Music Count and Microsoft Airband.

"Having the skills to live, learn and work in an increasingly digital world, is one of the most important skills that people need to thrive today, said Malcolm Mitchell, author, Super Bowl-champion and founder of the Share the Magic Foundation . Cox and Malcolm have partnered since 2021 to ensure digital equity among diverse, low-come neighborhoods.

About Cox's Affordability Program

Cox is dedicated to ensuring digital equity for households of all incomes and economic statuses in our communities. Whether learning from home, working remotely or surfing the web, internet access is crucial for all children and adults. Cox offers several affordable internet programs to qualifying households to keep our communities connected, in addition to digital literacy training and discounted PCs. To learn more about Cox's dedication to digital equity and explore affordable internet tiers, please visit cox.com/digitalequity.

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. The largest private broadband company in America, we proudly serve seven million homes and businesses across 18 states. We're dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

