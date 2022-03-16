Embraer's Eve Consortium Announces Initial Urban Air Mobility Concept of Operations in Miami-Dade County

MELBOURNE, Fla., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eve UAM, LLC ("Eve"), an Embraer S.A. ("Embraer") (B3: EMBR3, NYSE: ERJ) company, has formed a consortium of leading Urban Air Mobility (UAM) organizations and technology enablers, including Skyports, L3Harris Technologies, and the Community Air Mobility Initiative (CAMI) to develop a Concept of Operations (CONOPS) for UAM operations between Miami International Airport (MIA) and the Miami Beach Convention Center. This agnostic document is intended to be the first of several deliverables for bringing UAM operations to Miami-Dade.

The consortium examined the ecosystem required for both passenger and vehicle journeys, received valuable insights and feedback from stakeholders across Miami-Dade County, and accessed locally, publicly available information. The data were used to establish a foundational understanding of how UAM could safely support an airport shuttle use case in the county.

Each of the consortium partners has been playing an essential role within this collaboration. Skyports designs, builds, and operates take-off and landing infrastructures for UAM aircraft, L3Harris integrates next-generation Air Traffic Management (ATM) technologies to enable UAM operations, and CAMI supports the responsible integration of UAM into communities.

"Miami-Dade County and Florida present a great opportunity for Eve to create a blueprint that can be replicated in markets in North America and other regions as we look toward the introduction of UAM operations. Eve and the consortium have gained valuable insights into how best we, and our peers, can prepare the ecosystem to launch and scale safely. We are excited to continue working with all stakeholders in Miami-Dade County and the community on the next phases of this concept of operations," said Andre Stein, co-CEO of Eve.

"Skyports is proud to partner with this consortium and community leaders to contribute our infrastructure knowledge to the future of Urban Air Mobility in Miami-Dade. We believe this study is an important first step to working with the community as well as local industry to ensure vertiports can be delivered with strong local support. As Miami-Dade County begins preparation for Urban Air Mobility operations in the coming years we look forward to working with local and state leaders to make this a reality," said Duncan Walker, CEO of Skyports.

The consortium is now seeking community input on the first phase of this CONOPS and will hold various "listen and learn" sessions with community stakeholders, our peers, and potential operators to examine how additional procedures and frameworks can be developed in the coming months and years to facilitate the successful adoption of UAM operations in Miami-Dade. This feedback will allow the consortium to better understand Miami-Dade's unique operating environment, establish a more detailed flight profile, address community concerns, and determine how charging infrastructure for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft can be safely built into a future UAM ecosystem.

The listen-and-learn period is expected to last until June 30, 2022, during which time feedback and requests to speak with the team can be addressed to Contact@EveAirMobility.com. Following the conclusion of the listen-and-learn period, the team will incorporate the community's input and present the findings to the county and public stakeholders later this summer.

About Eve Air Mobility

Eve is dedicated to accelerating the UAM ecosystem. Benefitting from a startup mindset, backed by Embraer's more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, a comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com.

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

About Skyports

Skyports is the leading enabler of advanced air mobility (AAM) and provides the critical link between the ground and the sky. The company designs, builds, and operates take-off and landing infrastructure for air taxis, and partners with world-class electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) passenger and cargo vehicle manufacturers around the world to enable safe, sustainable and efficient flight operations within urban and suburban environments. Skyports also flies drones as a service, which is already proving the viability of the company's best-in-class unmanned systems technologies within the medical, e-commerce, maritime and logistics sectors. Based in London, United Kingdom, Skyports has projects operating in multiple continents, including in Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, Middle East and North America. Skyports investors include Deutsche Bahn Digital Ventures, Groupe ADP, Irelandia Aviation and Levitate Capital.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers' mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

About CAMI

The Community Air Mobility Initiative (CAMI) is a nonprofit organization founded to support the responsible integration of advanced air mobility into communities through education, communication, and collaboration. CAMI understands the importance of connecting communities and helps equip state and local decision-makers, planners, and the public with the information needed to formulate policy and identify and design the infrastructure and system elements needed to integrate advanced air mobility into transportation systems. CAMI connects communities and industry by providing expertise, resources, and peer collaboration opportunities to state and local leaders, decision-makers and planners that will be vital to the successful integration of aviation into our daily transportation options.

