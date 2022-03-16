Invicti Security Appoints Steven Fitz as Chief Revenue Officer

Veteran enterprise SaaS sales leader to accelerate growth and meet rapid demand for application security solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- – Invicti Security™ today announced Steven Fitz has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Fitz brings more than 25 years of experience driving sales organizations and go-to-market strategies for global technology companies and is poised to lead Invicti towards ambitious revenue goals in 2022.

Previously, Fitz served as Chief Revenue Officer at Sumo Logic where his customer-first approach helped grow the SaaS business from $45M to $250M+ ARR. Before Sumo Logic, Steven held executive roles at MapR and Avaya where he drove initiatives to support SaaS customer experience, channel leverage, and overall value realization. Prior to that, he spent five years running Dell EMC Isilon's APAC-Japan region, living in both Japan and Hong Kong while managing globally-dispersed teams.

"Steven's expertise is invaluable to our continued growth," said Invicti CEO Michael George. "His proven track record as a customer-focused sales leader will be essential as we continue to expand our product offering, broaden our global footprint, and deliver on our mission to empower our customers to protect everything and everyone."

"More than ever, organizations everywhere are balancing innovation and security, and they need powerful tools that help them realize both," said Fitz. "Invicti has been in lock-step with its customers, tackling this challenge head-on with the technology they need to secure their web applications with confidence. I'm thrilled to join this team and continue bringing our industry-leading platform to customers around the globe."

The addition of Fitz comes at a time of record growth and expansion for Invicti. The company recently announced the consolidation of its flagship product Netsparker under the Invicti name and also added Software Composition Analysis (SCA) to its platform to help teams mitigate open-source risks at the speed of innovation.

In 2021, the company achieved net dollar retention (NDR) of 124%, and added nearly 750 new customers to its growing portfolio. After a $625 million capital investment led by Summit Partners , Invicti expects to expand its employee base across all operations by as much as 40% in 2022.

About Invicti Security:

Invicti Security is transforming the way web applications are secured. An AppSec leader for more than 15 years, Invicti enables organizations in every industry to continuously scan and secure all of their web applications and APIs at the speed of innovation. Invicti provides a comprehensive view of an organization's entire web application portfolio, and powerful automation and integrations enable customers to achieve broad coverage of even thousands of applications. Invicti is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and serves more than 3,500 organizations of all sizes all over the world. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn .

