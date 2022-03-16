SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds CDR, FHN, SYTE, and GDNSF Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR), in connection with the proposed acquisition of CDR by Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CDR shareholders will receive $29.00 in cash for each share of CDR common stock that they hold. If you own CDR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cdr

First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN), in connection with the proposed acquisition of FHN by TD Bank Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, FHN shareholders will receive $25.00 in cash for each share of FHN common stock that they hold. If you own FHN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/fhn

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTC: SYTE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTC: SYTE), in connection with SYTE's proposed merger with CrossingBridge Advisors, LLC ("CrossingBridge"). Under the agreement, SYTE and CrossingBridge will become wholly owned subsidiaries of a newly formed holding company, ENDI Corp. The outstanding securities of SYTE and CrossingBridge will be exchanged for common stock of ENDI Corp., resulting in SYTE stockholders owning 52.5% of ENDI Corp. If you own SYTE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/syte

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GDNSF)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: GDNSF), in connection with the proposed acquisition GDNSF by Verano Holdings Corp. ("Verano"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, each holder of GDNSF subordinate voting shares will receive 0.22652 of a Verano Class A subordinate voting share (a "Verano Share") for each voting share held and each holder of GDNSF multiple voting shares and GDNSF super voting shares will receive 22.652 Verano Shares for each respective voting share held. If you own GDNSF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gdnsf

