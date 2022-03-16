Teachable Announces Speaker Lineup for Eighth-Annual Creator Economy Summit

The three-day summit will feature well-known entrepreneurs, from Tori Dunlap to Daymond John, with programming geared to small business owners, freelancers, coaches, and influencers alike

NEW YORK , March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachable , the go-to platform for thriving creators to turn their knowledge into scalable businesses, today announced the upcoming launch of its eighth-annual creator economy summit. This year's summit, titled The Creator Experience, will bring together influential creators, entrepreneurs, and aspiring business owners. Held virtually from March 22-24, the free summit is open to everyone.

With more self-identified creators than ever before, this year's programming will focus on the end-to-end creator experience, from zeroing in on a unique brand identity and mastering marketing strategies, to handling burnout as an entrepreneur or small business owner. Of note, Teachable saw a roughly 15% increase in creators earning more than $70K annually on its platform in the last year. This year's summit will focus on empowering new and established creators alike to successfully scale their knowledge businesses, so they too can make a healthy living doing what they love.

Sessions will include: From Passion to Profit: Finding Your Niche, Content and Community: Monetizing Your Influence as a Creator, How to Be Your Own Publicist and Marketer, Avoiding Burnout and Managing Your Schedule with Ease, among many more.

2022 programming will feature a keynote talk with internationally-recognized money and career expert Tori Dunlap, as well as a conversation with FUBU founder and 'Shark Tank' Investor Daymond John. Additional speakers include:

Matthew Duffy , Baker & Founder of MJD Digital Baking School

Sade Jones , Founder & CEO of The Fire Inside

Meggie Palmer , Founder & CEO of PepTalkHer

Jenell B. Stewart , Award-Winning Brand Coach

Luisa Zhou , Entrepreneur & Founder of LuisaZhou.com

About Teachable

Teachable is the go-to platform for thriving creators to turn their knowledge into scalable businesses. From online courses to coaching products, creators can seamlessly build best-in-class learning experiences, connect with audiences around the world, and maximize their earning potential. Most importantly, Teachable ensures creators maintain full ownership over every aspect of their unique brand and community. Tens of thousands of creators use Teachable to share their knowledge with 45+ million students around the world. To learn more, visit teachable.com .

