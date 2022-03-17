Bruce Cozadd joins ACELYRIN, INC. Board of Directors

Jazz Pharmaceuticals co-founder and CEO brings deep experience in building a successful biotech

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACELYRIN, INC., an innovative clinical-stage biopharma company that identifies, acquires, and accelerates the development and commercialization of life-changing therapies, today announced the appointment of Bruce C. Cozadd, co-founder and CEO of Jazz Pharmaceuticals, to its board of directors.

Mr. Cozadd co-founded Jazz Pharmaceuticals in 2003 and serves as the company's chairperson and CEO. Under his leadership, the global, publicly held company has grown to a market cap of more than $9 billion while delivering transformative therapies to address unmet medical needs for oncology patients and patients with neurological diseases.

Mr. Cozadd has extensive experience across all aspects of biopharmaceutical company build, including research and development, manufacturing, finance, corporate planning, and sales and marketing. Prior to Jazz Pharmaceuticals, he served as executive vice president, chief operating officer, and, earlier, as chief financial officer, at ALZA Corporation, a pharmaceutical company acquired by Johnson & Johnson.

Shao-Lee Lin, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of ACELYRIN, said, "I am delighted to welcome Bruce to our board of directors. His success as a biopharma leader has given hope to patients around the world, and his perspectives will help ACELYRIN build our capabilities, drive growth for our investors, and realize our vision of accelerating the development of life-changing medicines to help patients with serious diseases."

"I'm passionate about building companies where top talent can excel and work inclusively as a team dedicated to better patient outcomes," said Mr. Cozadd. "I share ACELYRIN's values and am passionate about the patient-centric, highly collaborative culture it is building, and its particularly innovative science in immunology. I am impressed by ACELYRIN's leadership, their history of building strong and diverse teams, and track record of developing several of the world's most successful medicines. I look forward to working with the leadership team to grow the business and shareholder value and pursue ACELYRIN's mission to improve patients' lives."

Mr. Cozadd is a member of the board of Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), where he serves on the Health Section Governing Board. He also serves on the boards of two non-profit organizations, The Nueva School, and SFJAZZ.

Mr. Cozadd received a B.S. degree from Yale University with a double major in molecular biophysics and biochemistry, and economics. He also holds a M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

About ACELYRIN

ACELYRIN, INC., is a biopharma company focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating development and commercialization of promising drug candidates and leveraging its expertise to rapidly advance these medicines to patients. For more information, please visit www.acelyrin.com.

