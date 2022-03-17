Canadian Solar Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

GUELPH, Ontario, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Solar Inc. ("Canadian Solar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Solar module shipments of 3.8 GW, in line with guidance of 3.7 GW to 3.9 GW.
- 47% increase in revenue year-over-year ("yoy") to $1.53 billion, in line with guidance of $1.5 billion to $1.6 billion.
- 19.7% gross margin exceeds guidance range of 14% to 16%.
- Net income attributable to Canadian Solar of $26 million, or $0.39 per diluted share.
Full Year 2021 Highlights
- 28% yoy growth in total module shipments to 14.5 GW.
- 52% increase in revenue to $5.3 billion, with steady gross margin improvement in manufacturing operations throughout the year, as guided.
- Net income attributable to Canadian Solar of $95 million or $1.46 per diluted share.
- 896 MWh in battery storage shipments by the CSI Solar segment.
- 2.1 GWp in projects monetized by the Global Energy segment, including 350 MW / 1400 MWh battery storage.
- Global Energy solar project pipeline of 24 GWp and storage pipeline of 27 GWh as of January 2022.
- Carve-out IPO of CSI Solar Co., Ltd. ("CSI Solar" or the "CSI Solar subsidiary") remains on track.
Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We ended 2021 on a high note, delivering 47% year-over-year revenue growth and a nearly 20% gross margin in the fourth quarter. Over the past decade, we have consistently been a top 5 global module manufacturer and have pioneered numerous solar crystalline PV technology advancements as well as business model innovations. This includes our fast growing battery storage business, where we delivered nearly 900 MWh in our first year of launching, and which we expect to double in 2022. While we continue to manage challenging market conditions, we remain focused on leveraging the competitive advantages of our integrated business model to build greater long-term value for our shareholders.
"We are also pleased to report that the carve-out IPO of CSI Solar remains on track. We received approval from the Shanghai Stock Exchange and are currently going through the registration process with the China Securities Regulatory Commission, in line with usual procedures."
Yan Zhuang, President of Canadian Solar's CSI Solar subsidiary, said, "Our team's focus and execution allowed us to deliver on our planned strong revenue growth and improving profitability in 2021. As one of the top global solar module brands, our unparalleled track record and brand recognition create meaningful entry barriers in a rapidly growing renewable energy market. This places us in a strong position to benefit from upstream capacity expansions which will gradually drive costs down. That said, near-term macro challenges remain as material costs have recently increased again and logistics costs stay elevated. We continue to focus on delivering differentiated products and services, expanding our market share, enhancing our brand and pricing power, and reducing manufacturing costs as we weather through the challenges. With solar energy at grid parity in most markets and hybrid solar plus storage approaching the same status, we believe clean energy is more attractive than ever before, providing affordable, reliable and clean energy for many generations to come."
Ismael Guerrero, Corporate VP and President of Canadian Solar's Global Energy subsidiary, said, "In 2021, we achieved 2.1 GWp in project sales, including a 1.4 GWh battery storage project, which was one of the world's largest. We continued to expand our global development portfolio, with 24 GWp of solar and 27 GWh of battery storage pipeline giving us a strong platform for growth. At the same time, we continue to proactively manage risk, as we rebalance our portfolio to reduce potential currency and policy risks in certain markets, such as Latin America, and continue to execute on projects while minimizing the impacts of inflation. Our focus remains on growing our base of recurring revenue both from retained assets and contracted services."
Dr. Huifeng Chang, Senior VP and CFO, added, "In the fourth quarter, we achieved $1.5 billion in revenue and a 19.7% gross margin. We were active in green financings, securing $84 million during the quarter to support growth in our global project development. We ended the quarter with a total cash position of $1.43 billion which gives us continued financial flexibility to support long term growth opportunities."
Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
Total module shipments in the fourth quarter of 2021 were 3.83 GW, a 28% yoy increase and 1% quarter-over-quarter ("qoq") decrease. Of the total, 263 MW were shipped to the Company's own utility-scale solar power projects.
Net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 24% qoq and 47% yoy to $1.53 billion. The sequential increase was driven by a higher solar module average selling price ("ASP") and an increase in project sales. The yoy increase was driven by higher solar shipment volumes and ASP, and significant growth in the Company's battery storage solutions business.
Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $301 million, up 32% qoq and 114% yoy. Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 19.7%, above guidance of 14% to 16%, as the Company benefited from lower manufacturing costs and a higher module ASP, partially offset by lower margin project sales. The fourth quarter also benefited from a U.S. anti-dumping ("AD") and countervailing duty ("CVD") true up. Gross margin was 18.0%, excluding the AD/CVD true-up benefit of $26 million.
Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $234 million compared to $176 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $139 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The sequential and annual increase was mainly driven by higher shipping and handling expenses, and investments in research and development to support growth.
Non-cash depreciation and amortization charges in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $76 million, up 7% qoq and 29% yoy. The increase was primarily driven by a continued expansion of the Company's manufacturing capacity.
Net foreign exchange gain in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1 million, compared to a net loss of $14 million in the third quarter of 2021 and a net gain of $4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $27 million, compared to a $3 million income tax benefit in the third quarter of 2021 and a $2 million income tax benefit in the fourth quarter of 2020. The expense was a result of the Company's higher income before income tax and an increased revenue contribution from higher tax jurisdictions.
Net income attributable to Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $26 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, compared to net income of $35 million, or $0.52 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021, and net income of $7 million, or $0.11 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020. On a non-GAAP basis, net income attributable to Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $10 million, or $0.17 per diluted share. This excludes a $16 million AD/CVD true-up benefit, net of income tax effect and AD/CVD provision true-up attributable to non-controlling interests. For a reconciliation of results under GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying table "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
The increase in basic and diluted shares outstanding was primarily due to the issuance of 3.6 million shares in connection with the at-the-market equity offering program for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, of which 1.0 million were issued in the fourth quarter. Earnings per share – diluted ("Diluted EPS") includes the dilutive effect of the $230 million aggregate principal amount of convertible notes issued in 2020. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, diluted EPS of $0.39 was calculated from total earnings of $27 million, including 2.5% coupon of $1.3 million, divided by 70.5 million diluted shares outstanding, including 6.3 million shares issuable upon the conversion of the convertible notes. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, diluted EPS of $1.46 was calculated from total earnings of $101 million, including 2.5% coupon of $5.3 million, divided by 68.9 million diluted shares outstanding, including 6.3 million shares issuable upon the conversion of the convertible notes.
Net cash used in operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $206 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities $29 million in the third quarter of 2021. The operating cash outflow was mainly driven by a decrease in advances from customers and accounts payable due to timing of payments, partially offset by a decrease in accounts receivable and advances to suppliers.
Total debt was $2.4 billion, as of December 31, 2021, compared to $2.3 billion, as of September 30, 2021. The increase was mainly driven by an increase in working capital facilities. Non-recourse debt used to finance solar power projects decreased to $515 million as of December 31, 2021, from $558 million as of September 30, 2021.
Corporate Structure
The Company has two business segments: CSI Solar and Global Energy. From November 2021, the Company completed the transfer of the China Energy assets from CSI Solar to the Global Energy segment to avoid any potential competition between the Company and its CSI Solar subsidiary, as part of the CSI Solar carve-out listing process.
As such, the Company's business segments are as follows:
The Global Energy segment includes all of the Company's global project development activities for both solar and battery storage project development. The Global Energy segment develops both stand-alone solar and stand-alone battery storage projects, as well as hybrid solar plus storage projects. Its monetization strategies vary between develop-to-sell, build-to-sell, and build-to-own, depending on business strategies and market conditions, with the goal of maximizing returns, accelerating cash turn, and minimizing capital risk.
The CSI Solar segment consists of solar module manufacturing and total system solutions, including inverters, solar system kits and EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) services. The CSI Solar segment also includes the Company's battery storage integration business, delivering bankable, end-to-end, turnkey battery storage solutions for utility scale, commercial and industrial, and residential applications. These storage systems solutions are complemented with long-term service agreements, including future battery capacity augmentation services.
The distinction of the two battery storage businesses is that the former, Global Energy, is in the project development business, including sourcing land, interconnection, structuring power purchase agreements and other permits and requirements for battery storage projects, whereas the latter, CSI Solar, is in the system integration business, delivering turnkey battery storage technology solutions.
Global Energy Segment
Canadian Solar has one of the world's largest and most geographically diversified utility-scale solar and energy storage project development platforms, with a strong track record of originating, developing, financing, and building over 6.3 GWp of solar power plants across six continents. The Company has built a leadership position in solar project development with over 24 GWp total pipeline, as well as in energy storage project development with over 27 GWh of aggregate pipeline.
The continued pipeline expansion and strong project development track record will support Global Energy's growth in three key areas:
- Project sales: The Company plans to grow its volume of project sales by a compound annual growth rate of approximately 20% to 2025, while holding and accumulating assets through investment vehicles (see below) in order to better capture asset value.
- Investment vehicles: The Company is optimizing its project monetization strategy by establishing local investment vehicles that will help maximize the value of its project assets. The Company also intends to retain minority ownership in these vehicles. By 2025, the Company plans to reach at least 1 GW of combined net ownership in solar power projects through these vehicles. This approach will help the Company build and grow a stable base of long-term cash flows from contracted electricity. The Company plans to recycle a large portion of the capital into developing new solar projects for growth. Meanwhile, Canadian Solar expects to capture additional operational value throughout the partial ownership period, including long-term cash flows from power sales, operations and maintenance (O&M), asset management and other services (see point 3). The Company currently owns a 15% stake in the Canadian Solar Infrastructure Fund ("CSIF", TSE: 9284), the largest Japanese infrastructure fund listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, and has also established the CSFS Fund I, a closed-ended alternative investment fund of a similar nature in Italy. Through launching these localized vehicles, Canadian Solar is building up its expertise in designing investment vehicles in local markets that will help maximize the value of its project assets.
- Services: Canadian Solar currently manages over 2 GW of operational projects under long-term O&M agreements, and an additional 2 GW of contracted projects that will be operated and maintained by the Company once they are placed in operation. The Company's target is to reach 11 GW of projects under O&M agreements by 2025.
Management targets to achieve the following over the next few years:
Global Energy Targets
2021A
2022E
2023E
2024E
2025E
Annual Project Sales, GWp
2.1
2.1-2.6
2.8-3.3
3.5-4.0
4.0-4.5
Operational O&M Projects, GWp
2.1
4.3
6.5
9.2
11.0
Net Cumulative Projects Retained, MWp
292
370
630
1,000
1,300
Gross Cumulative Projects Retained, MWp
748
1,500
2,580
4,200
7,000
*Net projects retained represents CSIQ's net partial ownership of solar projects; the gross number represents the aggregate size of projects including the share which is not owned by CSIQ.
Solar Project Pipeline
As of January 31, 2022, the Company's total project pipeline was 24.4 GWp, including 1.6 GWp under construction, 4.2 GWp of backlog, and 18.6 GWp of earlier stage pipeline.
Backlog projects are late-stage projects that have passed their Risk Cliff Date and are expected to be built in the next 1-4 years. A project's Risk Cliff Date is the date on which the project passes the last high-risk development stage and varies depending on the country where it is located. This is usually after the projects have received all the required environmental and regulatory approvals, and entered into interconnection agreements, feed-in tariff ("FIT") arrangements and power purchase agreements ("PPAs"). Over 90% of projects in backlog are contracted (i.e., have secured a PPA or FIT), and the remaining are reasonably assured of securing PPAs.
Pipeline projects are early- to mid-stage project opportunities currently under development that are yet to be de-risked.
The following table presents the Company's total project pipeline.
Total Project Pipeline (as of January 31, 2022) – MWp
Region
In Construction
Backlog
Pipeline
Total
North America
262
509
7,247
8,018
Latin America
841*
2,435
3,437
6,713
Europe, the Middle East and Africa ("EMEA")
-
294
4,379
4,673
Japan
174
172
72
418
Asia Pacific excluding Japan and China
345
191
1,695
2,231
China**
-
550
1,770
2,320
Total
1,622
4,151
18,600
24,373
*Note: All numbers are gross MWp, including 403 MWp in construction in Latin America already sold to third parties.
**Note: China portfolio is part of the Global Energy segment from November 2021.
The Company has 345 MWp of premium, high FIT projects in Japan. The table below sets forth the expected COD schedule of the Company's project backlog in development and construction in Japan, as of January 31, 2022:
Expected COD Schedule – MWp
2022
2023
2024 and
Total
205
0
140
345
Battery Storage Project Pipeline
The Global Energy segment has been actively developing utility-scale solar plus energy storage projects, as well as stand-alone battery storage projects. Since the first quarter of 2021, the Company has been co-hosting energy storage facilities with solar power plants on the same piece of land for nearly all projects under development. By using one interconnection point per project, the Company expects to significantly enhance the efficiency of its development and the value of its assets under development.
In addition, Canadian Solar has already signed several storage tolling agreements with a variety of power purchasers, including community choice aggregators, investor-owned utilities, universities, and public utility districts. The Company has also signed development services agreements to retrofit operational solar projects with battery storage, many of which were previously developed by the Company.
The table below sets forth Global Energy's storage project development backlog and pipeline.
Storage Project Development Backlog and Pipeline (as of January 31, 2022) – MWh
Region
In Construction
Backlog
Pipeline
Total
North America
2,681
-
14,725
17,406
Latin America
-
465
3,185
3,650
Europe, the Middle East and Africa ("EMEA")
-
56
2,611
2,667
Japan
-
-
19
19
Asia Pacific excluding Japan and China
-
20
2,280
2,300
China*
-
300
800
1,100
Total
2,681
841
23,620
27,142
*China portfolio is part of the Global Energy segment beginning November 2021.
Solar Power Plants and Battery Storage Projects in Operation
As of January 31, 2022, the Company's solar power plants in operation totaled 445 MWp, with a combined estimated net resale value of approximately $260 million to Canadian Solar. The estimated resale value is based on selling prices that Canadian Solar is currently negotiating or comparable asset sales.
Solar Power Plants in Operation – MWp
Latin America
Japan
Asia Pacific
ex. Japan and China
China
Total
316
31
16
82
445
Note: All numbers are gross MWp, including 196 MWp in Latin America and 2 MWp in Asia Pacific ex. Japan and China already sold to third parties.
Operating Results
The following table presents unaudited select results of operations data of the Global Energy segment for the periods indicated.
Global Energy Segment Financial Results
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2021
September 30,
2021
December 31,
2020
December 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
Net revenues
232,418
139,989
372,617
1,124,083
726,167
Cost of revenues
224,359
78,848
340,403
930,099
577,052
Gross profit
8,059
61,141
32,214
193,984
149,115
Operating expenses
22,787
30,442
30,434
96,805
95,701
Income (loss) from operations
(14,728)
30,699
1,780
97,179
53,414
Gross margin
3.5%
43.7%
8.6%
17.3%
20.5%
Operating margin
-6.3%
21.9%
0.5%
8.6%
7.4%
*Income (loss) from operations reflects management's allocation and estimate as some services are shared by the
CSI Solar Segment
CSI Solar's 2022 capacity expansion targets are detailed below.
Manufacturing Capacity, GW
Dec. 2021
Jun. 2022
Dec. 2022
Ingot
5.4
5.4
10.4
Wafer
11.5
11.5
14.5
Cell
13.9
13.9
14.5
Module
23.9
27.9
32.0
Note: Nameplate annualized capacities at said point in time. Capacity expansion plans are subject to change without notice based on market conditions and capital allocation plans.
Operating Results
The following table presents unaudited select results of operations data of the CSI Solar segment for the periods indicated.
CSI Solar Segment Financial Results*
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2021
September 30,
2021
December 31,
2020
December 31,
2021
December 31,
2020
Net revenues
1,343,278
1,149,215
784,588
4,371,603
3,105,044
Cost of revenues
1,056,750
976,212
678,410
3,689,126
2,496,153
Gross profit
286,528
173,003
106,178
682,477
608,891
Operating expenses
204,969
142,734
103,378
608,345
355,786
Income from operations
81,559
30,269
2,800
74,132
253,105
Gross margin
21.3%
15.1%
13.5%
15.6%
19.6%
Operating margin
6.1%
2.6%
0.4%
1.7%
8.2%
*Includes effects of both sales to third-party customers and to the Company's Global Energy segment. Please refer to the
The table below provides the geographic distribution of the net revenues of CSI Solar:
CSI Solar Net Revenues Geographic Distribution* (In Millions of U.S. Dollars, Except Percentages)
Q4 2021
% of Net
Full Year 2021
% of Net
Asia
546
42
1,795
43
Americas
493
38
1,568
38
Europe and others
257
20
790
19
Total
1,296
100
4,153
100
*Excludes sales from CSI Solar to Global Energy.
CSI Solar shipped 3.8 GW of modules to more than 70 countries in the fourth quarter of 2021. For both the fourth quarter and full year of 2021, the top five markets ranked by shipments were China, the U.S., Brazil, Germany and Japan.
Battery Storage Solutions
Within CSI Solar, the battery storage solutions team provides customers with competitive turnkey, integrated battery storage solutions, including bankable and fully wrapped capacity and performance guarantees. These guarantees are complemented with long term O&M agreements, which include future battery capacity augmentation services and bring in longer term, stable income.
In 2021, CSI Solar delivered 896 MWh of battery storage projects that were recognized in revenue.
The table below sets forth CSI Solar's battery storage system integration's project pipeline as of January 31, 2022.
LTSA (Long
Contracted/
In Construction
Forecast
Pipeline
Total
Storage (MWh)
300
2,043
390
3,619
6,352
LTSA projects are operational battery storage projects delivered by CSI Solar that are under multi-year long-term service agreements and generate recurring earnings. Contracted/in construction projects are expected to be delivered within the next 12 to 18 months. Forecast projects include those that have more than 75% probability of being contracted within the next 12 months, and the remaining pipeline includes projects that have been identified but have a below 75% probability of being contracted.
Business Outlook
The Company's business outlook is based on management's current views and estimates given factors such as existing market conditions, order book, production capacity, input material prices, foreign exchange fluctuations, anticipated timing of project sales, and the global economic environment. This outlook is subject to uncertainty with respect to, among other things, customer demand, project construction and sale schedules, product sales prices and costs, the global impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and recent geopolitical conflicts. Management's views and estimates are subject to change without notice.
For the first quarter of 2022, the Company expects total module shipments to be in the range of 3.6 GW to 3.8 GW, including approximately 210 MW of module shipments to the Company's own projects. Total revenues are expected to be in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. Gross margin is expected to be between 14.5% and 15.5%, reflecting the impact of higher material costs, which the Company plans to partially mitigate through pricing and sales channel strategies.
For the full year 2022, the Company reiterates its prior outlook for total shipments to be in the range of 20 GW to 22 GW, while increasing its outlook for total battery storage shipments to be in the range of 1.8 GWh to 1.9 GWh, from 1.4 GWh to 1.5 GWh previously. The Company expects total project sales of 2.1 GW to 2.6 GW, from 2.4 GW to 2.9 GW previously. The Company is increasing its expectations for total revenue to be in the range of $7.0 billion to $7.5 billion, from $6.5 billion to $7.0 billion previously.
Dr. Shawn Qu, Chairman and CEO, commented, "First quarter margins will be impacted by the recent uptick in material costs, partially mitigated through pricing and sales channel strategies. Shipping costs are also expected to remain elevated, but should start to normalize with improvement in the global pandemic situation later in the year. Longer term, our focus remains on profitable revenue growth and building shareholder value as we continue to leverage our advantaged market position and competitiveness. We will continue to invest in technology and upstream capacity and expect to continue growing our solar module market share. We are also excited by the significant progress and accelerating growth of our battery storage business, which is a large greenfield opportunity for us. As with our other markets, we plan to succeed by introducing innovative products, including our own battery storage product, which we expect to launch in the coming quarters. Overall, long-term market fundamentals remain positive with both company and market-specific catalysts in each of our business segments."
Financial Performance Forecast of CSI Solar, as Part of Its Submission to the SSE in Connection with the STAR Market IPO Application (December 2, 2021 Submission)
In connection with the previously announced STAR Market IPO application of CSI Solar, CSI Solar has responded to certain inquiries from the SSE regarding its business and industry. This is in line with the usual review procedures of the SSE. The full question and answer document for the inquiries is posted on the SSE's website in Chinese at http://kcb.sse.com.cn/renewal/xmxq/index.shtml?auditId=961&anchor_type=0.
As part of the SSE's inquiries, CSI Solar was requested to provide preliminary estimates of its financial performance forecast for 2022. In response, CSI Solar provided preliminary estimates in its application documents on December 2, 2021, as follows, determined in accordance with Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises under Chinese generally accepted accounting principles ("Chinese GAAP").
For 2022, CSI Solar estimates its total module shipments to be in the range of 14 GW to 21 GW, and its revenues to be in the range of RMB33 billion to RMB48 billion, taking into account current and future trends in the price of modules and income from other main business operations. Also for 2022, net profit attributable to CSI Solar is expected to be in the range of RMB700 million to RMB1.7 billion, and net profit attributable to CSI Solar after deduction of non-recurring profit or loss is expected to be in the range of RMB700 million to RMB1.6 billion. The forecast is generally consistent with Canadian Solar's guidance for full year 2022 provided in "Business Outlook" above.
The forecast is subject to significant assumptions, qualifications, uncertainties and limitations. See "Important Disclaimers Regarding CSI Solar's Forecast" below.
Recent Developments
On March 8, 2022, Canadian Solar announced it signed two 10-year PPAs with Axpo Italia for the purchase of 70% of the energy produced by two solar power plants under development totaling 84 MWp. Axpo Italia is one of the largest market operators in the free energy market in Italy and a highly reliable and bankable renewables generator counterparty.
On February 25, 2022, Canadian Solar announced that its Global Energy business group signed private PPAs with Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais S.A., one of the largest steelmakers in Latin America, committing 50% of the total electricity production of a 381 MWp solar power project in Brazil.
On January 5, 2022, Canadian Solar announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Recurrent Energy completed a purchase and sale agreement to sell its 150 MWac Firefly Energy solar project in Virginia to Appalachian Power. The Firefly project will be developed and constructed by Recurrent Energy under a Build Transfer Agreement. Once construction is completed, Appalachian Power will be the long-term owner of the project.
On December 14, 2021, Canadian Solar announced that it completed the sale of its 635 MWp Jaíba V solar project in Brazil to VTRM, a leading renewable energy company in Brazil.
On December 13, 2021, Canadian Solar announced that its majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar Co., Ltd. received approval for the proposed initial public offering and listing of its shares by the stock listing committee of the Science and Technology Innovation Board ("STAR Market") of the Shanghai Stock Exchange ("SSE"). As a next step, CSI Solar will be required to go through the registration process with the China Securities Regulatory Commission before it can complete the listing of its shares on the STAR Market.
On December 2, 2021, Canadian Solar announced that its indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary Canadian Solar EMEA Capital Markets, S.A.U., successfully completed a € 30 million green bond issuance due in December 2026 under its € 100 million Canadian Solar EMEA Green Medium Term Note Program in the Spanish multilateral trading facility (MTF) for debt securities (MARF).
On November 29, 2021, Canadian Solar announced that it completed its previously announced "at-the-market" offering program of common shares, having sold 3,639,918 of its common shares, which raised $150 million in gross proceeds before deducting commissions and offering expenses.
On November 24, 2021, Canadian Solar announced that its majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar Co., Ltd. signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd., a global leader of new energy innovative technologies to cooperate holistically in the areas of battery storage system solutions, supply of lithium-ion battery modules, operation and maintenance services of battery storage projects, and innovative renewable energy technology.
On November 19, 2021, Canadian Solar announced that its indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary Canadian Solar EMEA Capital Markets, S.A.U., registered in Spain a € 100 million medium term note program, dated November 15, 2021, in the Spanish multilateral trading facility (MTF) for debt securities (MARF). The notes may qualify as "green bonds" pursuant to the International Capital Market Association (ICMA) Green Bond Principles and the Green Financing Framework adopted by the Company in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, or EMEA region. With the note program, Canadian Solar aims to use the fund proceeds to finance the development and acquisition of new solar PV and battery storage projects, both nationally and internationally.
Conference Call Information
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW
The following tables provide unaudited select financial data for the Company's CSI Solar and Global Energy businesses.
Select Financial Data – CSI Solar and Global Energy
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
CSI Solar
Global Energy
Elimination
Total
Net revenues
1,343,278
232,418
(46,977)
1,528,719
Cost of revenues
1,056,750
224,359
(53,684)
1,227,425
Gross profit
286,528
8,059
6,707
301,294
Gross margin
21.3%
3.5%
—
19.7%
Income (loss) from operations (2)
81,559
(14,728)
594
67,425
Select Financial Data – CSI Solar and Global Energy
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
CSI Solar
Global Energy
Elimination
Total
Net revenues
4,371,603
1,124,083
(218,517)
5,277,169
Cost of revenues
3,689,126
930,099
(251,368)
4,367,857
Gross profit
682,477
193,984
32,851
909,312
Gross margin
15.6%
17.3%
—
17.2%
Income from operations (2)
74,132
97,179
19,070
190,381
Select Financial Data – CSI Solar and Global Energy
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
CSI Solar
Global Energy
Elimination
Total
Net revenues
784,588
372,617
(116,551)
1,040,654
Cost of revenues
678,410
340,403
(119,247)
899,566
Gross profit
106,178
32,214
2,696
141,088
Gross margin
13.5%
8.6%
—
13.6%
Income from operations (2)
2,800
1,780
(2,101)
2,479
Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Global Energy
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020
CSI Solar
Global Energy
Elimination
Total
Net revenues
3,105,044
726,167
(354,716)
3,476,495
Cost of revenues
2,496,153
577,052
(286,624)
2,786,581
Gross profit
608,891
149,115
(68,092)
689,914
Gross margin
19.6%
20.5%
—
19.8%
Income from operations (2)
253,105
53,414
(86,089)
220,430
(1) Includes inter-segment elimination, and unallocated corporate costs not considered part of management's evaluation of reportable segment operating performance.
(2) Income (loss) from operations reflects management's allocation and estimate as some services are shared by the Company's two business segments.
Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Global Energy
Three Months
December 31,
Three Months
September 30,
Three Months
June 30,
Three Months
December 31,
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
CSI Solar Revenues:
Solar modules
1,060,303
872,288
843,463
586,820
Solar system kits
79,085
98,920
88,057
39,071
Battery storage solutions
88,430
62,977
68,890
4,953
China energy/EPC (incl. electricity
55,051
22,337
94,347
15,194
Others
13,432
32,939
54,290
21,999
Subtotal
1,296,301
1,089,461
1,149,047
668,037
Global Energy Revenues:
Solar and battery storage power
218,509
126,224
266,598
354,671
O&M and asset management services
8,730
8,031
8,607
8,365
Others
5,179
5,734
5,409
9,581
Subtotal
232,418
139,989
280,614
372,617
Total net revenues
1,528,719
1,229,450
1,429,661
1,040,654
* China Energy assets are part of the Global Energy segment beginning November 2021, although the EPC business remains part of CSI Solar.
Select Financial Data - CSI Solar and Global Energy
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2021
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2020
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
CSI Solar Revenues:
Solar modules
3,328,301
2,348,724
Solar system kits
302,133
157,656
Battery storage solutions
222,655
7,899
China energy/EPC (incl. electricity sales)*
178,830
175,388
Others
121,167
60,661
Subtotal
4,153,086
2,750,328
Global Energy Revenues:
Solar and battery storage power projects*
1,064,178
654,827
O&M and asset management services
35,334
26,386
Others
24,571
44,954
Subtotal
1,124,083
726,167
Total net revenues
5,277,169
3,476,495
* China Energy assets are part of the Global Energy segment beginning November 2021, although the EPC business
Canadian Solar Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Share and Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net revenues
$ 1,528,719
$ 1,229,450
$ 1,040,654
$ 5,277,169
$ 3,476,495
Cost of revenues
1,227,425
1,000,821
899,566
4,367,857
2,786,581
Gross profit
301,294
228,629
141,088
909,312
689,914
Operating expenses:
Selling and distribution
129,463
101,526
64,123
398,650
224,243
General and
89,663
83,244
70,099
308,942
225,597
Research and
19,306
13,493
10,040
58,407
45,167
Other operating income
(4,563)
(22,727)
(5,653)
(47,068)
(25,523)
Total operating expenses
233,869
175,536
138,609
718,931
469,484
Income from operations
67,425
53,093
2,479
190,381
220,430
Other income (expenses):
Interest expense
(15,532)
(13,153)
(17,984)
(58,153)
(71,874)
Interest income
2,713
2,253
2,415
11,051
9,306
Gain on change in fair
13,485
9,878
6,098
23,785
50,001
Foreign exchange loss,
(12,937)
(23,533)
(1,992)
(47,234)
(64,820)
Investment income (loss)
9,327
2,890
10,321
18,634
(8,559)
Other expenses, net
(2,944)
(21,665)
(1,142)
(51,917)
(85,946)
Income before income taxes
64,481
31,428
1,337
138,464
134,484
Income tax benefit (expense)
(26,516)
2,879
2,463
(35,844)
1,983
Equity in earnings of
1,647
3,821
2,919
7,256
10,779
Net income
39,612
38,128
6,719
109,876
147,246
Less: Net income
13,648
2,884
84
14,628
543
Net income attributable to
$ 25,964
$ 35,244
$ 6,635
$ 95,248
$ 146,703
Earnings per share - basic
$ 0.41
$ 0.56
$ 0.11
$ 1.55
$ 2.46
Shares used in computation -
63,470,059
62,794,480
59,801,709
61,614,391
59,575,898
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.39
$ 0.52
$ 0.11
$ 1.46
$ 2.38
Shares used in computation -
70,506,025
69,857,925
61,147,256
68,872,102
62,306,819
Canadian Solar Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net Income
$ 39,612
$ 38,128
$ 6,719
$ 109,876
$ 147,246
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation
22,013
(26,236)
58,943
(26,296)
76,188
De-recognition of commodity
—
—
—
—
10,724
Gain (loss) on changes in fair
59
—
(256)
59
(4,115)
Comprehensive income
61,684
11,892
65,406
83,639
230,043
Less: comprehensive income
18,281
(1,053)
84
10,296
2,412
Comprehensive income
$ 43,403
$ 12,945
$ 65,322
$ 73,343
$ 227,631
Canadian Solar Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 869,831
$ 1,178,752
Restricted cash
560,633
458,334
Accounts receivable trade, net
651,372
408,958
Accounts receivable, unbilled
37,244
28,461
Amounts due from related parties
73,042
5,834
Inventories
1,192,374
695,981
Value added tax recoverable
125,882
102,460
Advances to suppliers
225,879
182,146
Derivative assets
7,286
23,351
Project assets
594,107
747,764
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
434,177
353,781
Total current assets
4,771,827
4,185,822
Restricted cash
3,818
2,629
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,401,877
1,157,731
Solar power systems, net
108,263
158,262
Deferred tax assets, net
236,503
170,656
Advances to suppliers
34,239
97,173
Prepaid land use right
71,011
62,414
Investments in affiliates
98,819
78,291
Intangible assets, net
18,992
22,429
Project assets
433,254
389,702
Right-of-use assets
35,286
26,793
Other non-current assets
174,453
184,952
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 7,388,342
$ 6,536,854
Canadian Solar Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars)
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$ 1,271,215
$ 1,202,285
Long-term borrowings on project assets -
321,655
198,794
Accounts payable
502,995
514,742
Notes payable
881,184
710,636
Amounts due to related parties
143
314
Other payables
667,854
508,839
Advance from customers
135,512
189,470
Derivative liabilities
2,622
10,755
Operating lease liabilities
12,185
15,204
Other current liabilities
242,783
237,316
Total current liabilities
4,038,148
3,588,355
Accrued warranty costs
45,146
37,732
Long-term borrowings
523,634
446,090
Convertible notes
224,675
223,214
Liability for uncertain tax positions
7,448
14,729
Deferred tax liabilities
48,150
49,080
Loss contingency accruals
15,148
26,458
Operating lease liabilities
23,215
13,232
Financing liabilities
53,641
81,871
Other non-current liabilities
282,699
163,308
TOTAL LIABILITIES
5,261,904
4,644,069
Equity:
Common shares
835,543
687,033
Additional paid-in capital
(19,428)
(28,236)
Retained earnings
1,035,552
940,304
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(50,584)
(28,679)
Total Canadian Solar Inc. shareholders'
1,801,083
1,570,422
Non-controlling interests in subsidiaries
325,355
322,363
TOTAL EQUITY
2,126,438
1,892,785
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$ 7,388,342
$ 6,536,854
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement its financial disclosures presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses non-GAAP measures which are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP measures for certain items as described below. The Company presents non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share so that readers can better understand the underlying operating performance of the business before the impact of AD/CVD true-up provisions. The non-GAAP numbers are not measures of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to other measures determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may differ from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
Statement of Operations Data:
(In Thousands of U.S. Dollars, Except Share and Per Share Data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
GAAP net income attributable to
$ 25,964
$ 6,635
$ 95,248
$ 146,703
Non-GAAP income adjustment
AD/CVD provision true-up
(26,440)
2,184
(38,311)
(17,917)
Tax impact
6,835
(541)
9,904
4,440
AD/CVD provision true-up
4,001
-
5,797
-
Non-GAAP net income attributable to
$ 10,360
$ 8,278
$ 72,638
$ 133,226
GAAP income per share - diluted
$ 0.39
$ 0.11
$ 1.46
$ 2.38
Non-GAAP income per share -
$ 0.17
$ 0.14
$ 1.13
$ 2.16
Shares used in computation - diluted
70,506,025
61,147,256
68,872,102
62,306,819
