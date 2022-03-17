Designer Brands Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

All-time fourth quarter record sales of $822.6 million and comparable sales increase of 36.9%

Introduces guidance for 2022, including a full year diluted EPS in the range of $1.75 to $1.85

Announces Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange on April 8, 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company" and "Designer Brands"), one of North America's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced financial results for the three months and year ended January 29, 2022.

Roger Rawlins, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am incredibly proud of all Designer Brands' accomplishments this year. Our flexible business model supported by our dedicated and hardworking associates has allowed us to emerge from this unprecedented operating environment in a position of strength both strategically and financially. We now have the ability to quickly shift our assortment to match the product our consumer is demanding, and the infrastructure to meet that consumer wherever they are, which is powered by our best-in-class omnichannel capabilities.

"Looking forward, our growth strategy is centered around increasingly establishing ourselves as a builder and grower of brands, including our four major national brands, our premier quality exclusive brands and the rest of the top 50 brands in footwear. We are seeing aggressive growth in the sales of our owned brands in our direct-to-consumer channels of DSW, Shoe Company and vincecamuto.com, which were up 98% in the fourth quarter versus the same period in 2020. In fact, one out of every four pairs of shoes that Designer Brands sold as an enterprise during 2021 was designed and sourced by our own team. We are constantly focused on going narrower and deeper with our inventory investments as we strive to continue to mitigate supply chain pressures, which we anticipate will further strengthen gross margin, speed to customer and assortment differentiation. This strategy is anchored by our Customer, Brand and Speed initiatives, and we look forward to sharing additional details at our Investor Day on April 8, 2022."

Fourth Quarter Operating Results (unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons are to the fourth quarter of 2020)

Net sales increased 35.0% to $822.6 million .

Comparable sales increased by 36.9%.

Gross profit increased to $254.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus $135.0 million last year, and gross margin as a percentage of net sales was 30.9% as compared to 22.2% for 2020 and 24.8% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Reported net income was $14.4 million , or diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.19 , including net benefits of $0.04 per diluted share from adjusted items, primarily related to the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets.

Adjusted net income was $11.7 million , or diluted EPS of $0.15 .

Full Year Operating Results (unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons are to full year 2020)

Net sales increased 43.0% to $3.2 billion .

Comparable sales increased by 51.6%.

Gross profit increased to $1.1 billion compared to $311.2 million in 2020, representing an over 240% increase year-over-year, and gross margin as a percentage of net sales was 33.4% as compared to 13.9% last year and 28.6% in 2019.

Reported net income was $154.5 million , or diluted EPS of $2.00 , including net benefits of $0.30 per diluted share from adjusted items, primarily related to the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets.

Adjusted net income was $131.2 million , or diluted EPS of $1.70 .

Liquidity Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $72.7 million at the end of 2021, compared to $59.6 million at the end of 2020, with $395.1 million available for borrowings under our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility ("ABL Revolver"). Debt totaled $225.5 million at the end of 2021 compared to $334.8 million at the end of 2020.

On February 8, 2022 , we voluntarily settled in full the $231.3 million principal amount outstanding under our senior secured term loan ("Term Loan"). The settlement of the Term Loan and a $6.9 million prepayment premium was made primarily from proceeds from borrowings under the ABL Revolver.

The Company ended the year with inventories of $586.4 million compared to $473.2 million at the end of 2020.

Store Openings and Closings

During the fourth quarter of 2021, we closed seven stores in the U.S. and four stores in Canada with no new stores opened, resulting in a total of 508 U.S. stores and 140 Canadian stores as of the end of 2021.

Outlook for 2022

The Company has announced the following guidance for the full year 2022:

Comparable sales growth in the high-single digits

Diluted EPS in the range of $1.75 to $1.85

About Designer Brands

Designer Brands is one of North America's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories. The Company operates a portfolio of retail concepts in nearly 650 locations under the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse® and The Shoe Company® banners. The Company designs and produces footwear and accessories through Camuto Group, a leading manufacturer selling in more than 5,400 stores worldwide. Camuto Group owns licensing rights for the Jessica Simpson® footwear business and footwear and handbag licenses for Lucky Brand®. In partnership with a joint venture with Authentic Brands Group, the Company also owns a stake in Vince Camuto®, Louise et Cie®, and others. More information can be found at www.designerbrands.com .

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. SEGMENT RESULTS (unaudited)

Net Sales

Three months ended







(dollars in thousands) January 29, 2022

January 30, 2021

Change

Amount

% of Total

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of Total

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% Segment net sales:





















U.S. Retail $ 716,347

84.0 %

$ 527,372

84.8 %

$ 188,975

35.8 % Canada Retail 61,828

7.3 %

42,150

6.8 %

19,678

46.7 % Brand Portfolio 74,149

8.7 %

52,170

8.4 %

21,979

42.1 % Total segment net sales 852,324

100.0 %

621,692

100.0 %

230,632

37.1 % Elimination of

intersegment net sales (29,698)





(12,340)





(17,358)

140.7 % Consolidated net sales $ 822,626





$ 609,352





$ 213,274

35.0 %



























Twelve months ended



(dollars in thousands) January 29, 2022

January 30, 2021

Change

Amount

% of Total

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of Total

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% Segment net sales:





















U.S. Retail $ 2,769,706

84.2 %

$ 1,800,323

78.5 %

$ 969,383

53.8 % Canada Retail 234,809

7.1 %

182,659

8.0 %

52,150

28.6 % Brand Portfolio 286,024

8.7 %

248,646

10.8 %

37,378

15.0 % Other —

— %

62,909

2.7 %

(62,909)

NM Total segment net sales 3,290,539

100.0 %

2,294,537

100.0 %

996,002

43.4 % Elimination of

intersegment net sales (93,956)





(59,818)





(34,138)

57.1 % Consolidated net sales $ 3,196,583





$ 2,234,719





$ 961,864

43.0 %



NM - Not meaningful

Comparable Sales

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

January 29, 2022

January 30, 2021

January 29, 2022

January 30, 2021 Change in comparable sales:













U.S. Retail segment 36.3 %

(19.7) %

55.0 %

(34.9) % Canada Retail segment 42.3 %

(27.6) %

20.1 %

(26.0) % Brand Portfolio segment - direct-to-

consumer channel 50.9 %

3.2 %

30.9 %

38.2 % Other NA

NA

NA

(50.4) % Total 36.9 %

(20.1) %

51.6 %

(34.2) %



NA - Not applicable

Store Count (square footage in thousands) January 29, 2022

January 30, 2021

Number of Stores

Square Footage

Number of Stores

Square Footage U.S. Retail segment - DSW stores 508

10,308

519

10,547 Canada Retail segment:













The Shoe Company stores 115

607

117

620 DSW stores 25

496

27

536

140

1,103

144

1,156 Total number of stores 648

11,411

663

11,703

Gross Profit

Three months ended











(dollars in thousands) January 29, 2022

January 30, 2021

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis Points Segment gross profit:

























U.S. Retail $ 225,490

31.5 %

$ 117,980

22.4 %

$ 107,510

91.1 %

910 Canada Retail 18,537

30.0 %

6,407

15.2 %

12,130

189.3 %

1,480 Brand Portfolio 13,986

18.9 %

11,801

22.6 %

2,185

18.5 %

(370) Total segment gross profit 258,013

30.3 %

136,188

21.9 %

121,825

89.5 %

840 Elimination of

intersegment gross profit (3,785)





(1,185)





(2,600)







Consolidated gross profit $ 254,228

30.9 %

$ 135,003

22.2 %

$ 119,225

88.3 %

870



Twelve months ended



(dollars in thousands) January 29, 2022

January 30, 2021

Change

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of

Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis Points Segment gross profit:

























U.S. Retail $ 933,555

33.7 %

$ 242,786

13.5 %

$ 690,769

284.5 %

2,020 Canada Retail 76,728

32.7 %

28,651

15.7 %

48,077

167.8 %

1,700 Brand Portfolio 66,774

23.3 %

36,393

14.6 %

30,381

83.5 %

870 Other —

— %

962

1.5 %

(962)

NM

NM Total segment gross profit 1,077,057

32.7 %

308,792

13.5 %

768,265

248.8 %

1,920 Elimination of intersegment gross loss (profit) (8,420)





2,449





(10,869)







Consolidated gross profit $ 1,068,637

33.4 %

$ 311,241

13.9 %

$ 757,396

243.3 %

1,950



NM - Not meaningful

Intersegment Eliminations

Three months ended (in thousands) January 29, 2022

January 30, 2021 Elimination of intersegment activity:





Net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment $ (29,698)

$ (12,340) Cost of sales:





Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment 18,447

7,912 Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that

was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period 7,466

3,243

$ (3,785)

$ (1,185)



Twelve months ended (in thousands) January 29, 2022

January 30, 2021 Elimination of intersegment activity:





Net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment $ (93,956)

$ (59,818) Cost of sales:





Cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment 62,039

42,028 Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that

was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period 23,497

20,239

$ (8,420)

$ 2,449

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

January 29, 2022

January 30, 2021

January 29, 2022

January 30, 2021 Net sales $ 822,626

$ 609,352

$ 3,196,583

$ 2,234,719 Cost of sales (568,398)

(474,349)

(2,127,946)

(1,923,478) Gross profit 254,228

135,003

1,068,637

311,241 Operating expenses (233,574)

(201,566)

(870,682)

(753,278) Income from equity investment 2,388

3,004

8,986

9,329 Impairment charges (546)

(4,243)

(1,720)

(153,606) Operating profit (loss) 22,496

(67,802)

205,221

(586,314) Interest expense, net (7,537)

(8,739)

(32,129)

(23,694) Non-operating income (expenses), net (801)

681

(67)

1,361 Income (loss) before income taxes 14,158

(75,860)

173,025

(608,647) Income tax benefit (provision) 253

(58,144)

(18,544)

119,928 Net income (loss) $ 14,411

$ (134,004)

$ 154,481

$ (488,719) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.19

$ (1.85)

$ 2.00

$ (6.77) Weighted average diluted shares 77,459

72,389

77,268

72,198

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited and in thousands)



January 29, 2022

January 30, 2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,691

$ 59,581 Receivables, net 199,826

196,049 Inventories 586,429

473,183 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 55,270

51,772 Total current assets 914,216

780,585 Property and equipment, net 256,786

296,469 Operating lease assets 647,221

700,481 Goodwill 93,655

93,655 Intangible assets, net 15,527

15,635 Equity investment 55,578

58,598 Other assets 31,651

31,172 Total assets $ 2,014,634

$ 1,976,595 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 340,877

$ 245,071 Accrued expenses 215,812

200,326 Current maturities of long-term debt —

62,500 Current operating lease liabilities 202,228

244,786 Total current liabilities 758,917

752,683 Long-term debt 225,536

272,319 Non-current operating lease liabilities 593,429

677,735 Other non-current liabilities 24,356

30,841 Total shareholders' equity 412,396

243,017 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,014,634

$ 1,976,595

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

January 29, 2022

January 30, 2021

January 29, 2022

January 30, 2021 Operating expenses $ (233,574)

$ (201,566)

$ (870,682)

$ (753,278) Non-GAAP adjustments:













Integration and restructuring expenses 1,153

6,601

3,989

17,620 Target acquisition costs —

—

3,226

— Gain on settlement —

—

—

(8,990) Adjusted operating expenses $ (232,421)

$ (194,965)

$ (863,467)

$ (744,648) Operating profit (loss) $ 22,496

$ (67,802)

$ 205,221

$ (586,314) Non-GAAP adjustments:













Integration and restructuring expenses 1,153

6,601

3,989

17,620 Target acquisition costs —

—

3,226

— Gain on settlement —

—

—

(8,990) Impairment charges 546

4,243

1,720

153,606 Total non-GAAP adjustments 1,699

10,844

8,935

162,236 Adjusted operating profit (loss) $ 24,195

$ (56,958)

$ 214,156

$ (424,078) Net income (loss) $ 14,411

$ (134,004)

$ 154,481

$ (488,719) Non-GAAP adjustments:













Integration and restructuring expenses 1,153

6,601

3,989

17,620 Target acquisition costs —

—

3,226

— Gain on settlement —

—

—

(8,990) Impairment charges 546

4,243

1,720

153,606 Foreign currency transaction losses (gains) 801

(680)

67

(1,048) Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax

effect 2,500

10,164

9,002

161,188 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (672)

(2,379)

(2,291)

(41,698) Valuation allowance change on deferred tax

assets (4,500)

87,579

(29,950)

87,579 Total adjustments, after tax (2,672)

95,364

(23,239)

207,069 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 11,739

$ (38,640)

$ 131,242

$ (281,650) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.19

$ (1.85)

$ 2.00

$ (6.77) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.15

$ (0.53)

$ 1.70

$ (3.90)

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement amounts presented in our consolidated financial statements determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating profit (loss), adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share as shown in the table above. These measures adjust for the effects of: (1) integration and restructuring expenses, including severance charges; (2) impairment charges and a related gain on settlement; (3) target acquisition costs; (4) foreign currency transaction losses (gains); (5) the net tax impact of such items; and (6) the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets. The unaudited adjusted results should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to increase comparability to prior periods by adjusting for certain items that may not be indicative of core operating measures and to better identify trends in our business. The adjusted financial results are used by management to, and allow investors to, evaluate the operating performance of the Company compared to prior periods, when reviewed in conjunction with the Company's GAAP statements. These amounts are not determined in accordance with GAAP and therefore should not be used exclusively in evaluating the Company's business and operations.

