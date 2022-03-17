Gen.G and Toyota Host "The GR86: Racer's Edge" To Pit Gamers, Sim Racers, and Auto Racers in a Three Episode Contest

Teams Compete In Photography Challenges, Sim Races, and Car Races to Win $5,000 for the Charity of the Winning Team's Choice

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the all new 2022 Toyota GR86, global esports organization Gen.G and Toyota are creating a three episode competition called "The GR86: Racers' Edge". Two teams, made up of Gen.G creators, auto influencers, and top racing talent, will use the GR86 to compete in photoshoots, a real life race at Willow Springs International Raceway, and a simulation race at the Gen.G Headquarters in Santa Monica. The winning team will win a $5,000 donation for the charity of its choice.

Hosted by Sara Choi, the series features professional race car drivers Samantha Tan and Toyota Racing's own Ken Gushi, gaming content creators Peter Park and Jessica Kim, TheSimGrid Season 4 PRO-AM champion Elz Indrini, Editor-In-Chief of Pit+Paddock Samuel Du, auto enthusiast Joshua Sok, and TyrannoCyrusRex. "The GR86: Racers' Edge", airing on March 17, 21, and 24 on Gen.G's Instagram @GenGesports , will be judged based on the fastest race times between the two teams. Fans can learn more and watch the series at www.TheGR86RacersEdge.gg , or follow Gen.G @GenG or Toyota USA @Toyota on Twitter.



"Toyota USA has been a great partner for Gen.G, and we're always excited to explore new territories with them and show how much the gaming and esports audience overlaps with car lovers," said Gina Chung Lee, Chief Marketing Officer for Gen.G. "It was super cool to see how the creators themselves fared in these challenges, and we know their communities will love following along."

Gen.G and Toyota launched a similar esports and gaming partnership in 2021 with the "Toyota Sedan: Drive Your Game" campaign, a 10-day gaming stream virtual race that featured nine content creators on three teams, and the "Toyota Sienna Dream Builds", a week-long Minecraft build competition centered around the theme "Let's Go Places in Your Dream Ride". Both events involved leading content creators and influencers to engage fans in various competitions.

To learn more about Gen.G, their recent partnerships and plans for the organization throughout 2022, visit https://geng.gg/ .

