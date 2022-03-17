Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. and HealthBeacon plc Announce the US Launch of the Smart Sharps Bin™ Injection Care Management System

At the American Pharmacist Association Annual Meeting and Exposition, the companies announce the world's first FDA cleared Smart Sharps Bin from Hamilton Beach Health® powered by HealthBeacon® now available in the US

RICHMOND, Va. and DUBLIN, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB ) and HealthBeacon plc (Euronext: HBCN:ID), a leading developer of smart tools for managing injectable medications at home, announced today the Smart Sharps Bin from Hamilton Beach Health powered by HealthBeacon is now available in the US from a new direct-to-consumer website, www.smartsharpsbin.com and Amazon.

"Hamilton Beach Brands was very pleased to partner with HealthBeacon in 2021 as the exclusive marketer and distributor of its Injection Care Management System in the US and Canada under a multiyear agreement. The system we are marketing is branded Smart Sharps Bin from Hamilton Beach Health powered by HealthBeacon," said Greg Trepp, president and CEO, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. "For the past several months, our companies have collaborated on the product launch and website development. We are in the beginning stages of launching a robust digital marketing campaign to drive awareness and sales of the Smart Sharps Bin and we are excited to offer this system to US consumers from our new direct-to-consumer website and Amazon. We plan to expand distribution with other online, pharmacies and brick-and-mortar retailers. We expect to launch in Canada in 2023," said Mr. Trepp.

HealthBeacon CEO & co-founder, Jim Joyce said, "At HealthBeacon, it is our fundamental aim to make our advanced medication management system globally accessible. Our partnership with Hamilton Beach Brands will place us in a strong position to reach and support the millions of patients who need to take critical medications by injection in their homes. We are especially proud to be making this announcement in conjunction with our sponsorship of APhA 2022 Annual Meeting and Exposition. Pharmacists have a key role to play in bringing digital health solutions to patients, particularly solutions that focus on improving treatment adherence."

"Over 9 million patients in the U.S. keep chronic and critical diseases at bay by learning how to self-administer injectable medication. Chronic conditions that require self-injection can be confusing and overwhelming and our goal with the Smart Sharps Bin from Hamilton Beach Health is simple: helping patients. Hamilton Beach is a brand consumers trust and with the Smart Sharps Bin, we look forward to making it easier for patients in the US to manage their injectable medications, stay on track with their treatment and safely manage the disposal of their used injectable medication," said Mr. Joyce.

This novel digital health technology has the potential to transform care for patients on at-home injection therapies for a broad range of chronic conditions such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, asthma, obesity and migraines. The Smart Sharps Bin provides intelligent medication management reminders, tracks injection adherence, offers 24/7 live customer care and provides for the safe and convenient disposal of used syringes through the U.S. Postal Service's approved mail-back program. The Smart Sharps Bin is FSA/HSA eligible.

HealthBeacon pioneered the Smart Sharps Bin in 2014 and it is currently available in 17 global markets. HealthBeacon's innovative technology is not only seeking to reduce the burden of care on millions of patients that depend on injectable therapies but is proving its ability to do so through real-world data.

To learn more about the Smart Sharps Bin, visit www.smartsharpsbin.com and follow along on Instagram @smart_sharps_bin and Smart Sharps Bin on Facebook

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a holding company for Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels. The Company's consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach Professional®, Weston®, TrueAir®, Brightline® personal care products, and Hamilton Beach Health®. Hamilton Beach licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances, CHI® premium garment care products, and Clorox™ air purifiers. Hamilton Beach markets the Bartesian® premium cocktail delivery system through an exclusive multiyear agreement. Commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com. The Company's brand websites include www.hamiltonbeach.com, www.proctorsilex.com, www.cloroxhomeappliances.com, www.smartsharpsbin.com and www.westonbrands.com.

About HealthBeacon Limited

Headquartered in Dublin, HealthBeacon is an Irish digital therapeutics company that develops products for managing injectable medications for patients in the home. The HealthBeacon Injection Care Management System tracks adherence and persistence with medication schedules through the provision of medication management reminders, safe and sustainable sharps disposal devices, educational tools, and artificial intelligence (AI) driven data analytics. The Company operates in 17 countries primarily across Europe, North America and the United Kingdom employs more than 50 people and has obtained more than 30 design and utility patents. Peer reviewed evidence supports a 26% improvement in therapy adherence by patients, which improves clinical outcomes and significantly improves efficiency in health systems. The Company's mission is to become the world's leading digital therapeutics platform for injectable medications.

