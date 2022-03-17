MCCANN WORLDGROUP PROMOTES FERNANDO FASCIOLI, EXPANDS ROLE AS PRESIDENT, EUROPE & UK

Veteran Leader Also Assumes New Role As Chairman, Latin America

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Worldgroup today announced that Fernando Fascioli has been promoted to President, Europe and UK. In addition, he has also been promoted to Chairman Latin America, where he has served as President since 2014.

Fascioli succeeds Mark Lund, who is retiring. Lund was named President, UK & Europe, McCann Worldgroup, in 2020 after serving as CEO of McCann Worldgroup UK the previous six years and producing a record of tremendous success and growth.

Fascioli started his career with McCann Worldgroup in one of the network's smallest offices, in Uruguay, and steadily rose to prominence through a succession of high-visibility management roles across the LATAM region, making him a veteran and time-tested leadership talent.

Bill Kolb, Chairman & CEO, McCann Worldgroup, said, "Fernando brings many years of successful leadership across our global network to this expanded role, and we are thrilled to promote from within our own ranks for such an important regional leadership position. Fernando helped drive dramatic growth for our operations in Latin America and fostered a powerful spirit of collaboration between our many offices. And he made good on our commitment to provide our clients with the most creatively-effective work in their competitive marketplaces.

Fascioli joined McCann Uruguay and four years later moved up to McCann Peru, where he rose to the role of CEO. By 2007, he had expanded McCann Peru to include multiple Worldgroup agencies, and the office was crowned the largest and most successful agency in Peru. Fascioli took on the role of Chief Growth Officer for McCann Worldgroup Latin America, moved into the role of CEO, McCann Chile, and in 2014 was promoted to President, LATAM and the Caribbean. Among his many accomplishments, Fascioli partnered with Interpublic Group (IPG) in 2015 to create GRAPHENE, a bespoke unit to globally service LATAM Airlines.

Under his leadership, McCann was named Network of the Year at the Latin American Effie Awards and reached the top 2 position in Gunn Creative Rankings in the region.

"Fernando has grown a model of integrated marketing communications across the vast scope of the Latin American and Caribbean markets that aligns with what clients everywhere are looking for to drive business and brand growth," said Chris Macdonald, Chairman & CEO, McCann. "We know he will bring that same level of passion, innovation and success to our network across the UK and Europe."

"The amazing people who I learn from and partner within agencies and clients are my superglue with McCann Worldgroup along the journey and will be for what's next," said Fascioli. "I envision a fluid network with the capabilities to solve increasingly complex marketing challenges together with our clients, having talent density and specialty agencies collaborating seamlessly to create meaningful connections between brands and the people to grow sustainable businesses."

Fascioli, who will relocate to London, will assume the mantle of leadership in Europe and the UK from Lund, who established an exceptional record leading the network. McCann Worldgroup's Europe and UK operations consistently achieved recognition for excellence in creativity, effectiveness, business growth and innovation under Lund's stewardship.

"This feels like the end of a great chapter," said Mark Lund. "Working with such a group of brilliant and collaborative people at McCann Worldgroup over the last seven years has been a wonderful privilege and I'm very proud of what we've accomplished together. For me the time is now right to focus on a portfolio of non-executive roles, as well as much more study and travel."

McCann Worldgroup's network in Europe has operations in more than 45 countries and spans multidisciplinary capabilities in advertising, relationship management, promotion/event/ shopper marketing, design, PR, healthcare communications and digital marketing.

McCann UK was recognized for three successive years as the No. 1 UK agency by revenue. And in 2020, McCann Worldgroup UK was ranked the IPA's #1 most effective network of the year.

From 2020 to 2021, as the pandemic disrupted the entire industry, McCann Worldgroup achieved strong organic growth from 14 out of its top 20 clients; the agency also won new business from multiple regional and global clients. In 2021, Campaign Magazine awarded McCann Worldgroup "European Creative Network of the Year".

