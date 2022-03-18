EHTH SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds eHealth Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of March 18, 2022

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased eHealth between April 26, 2018 and July 23, 2020.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until March 18, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

The complaint alleges, in part, that: 1) statements made by defendants gave investors the false impression that the commission receivables reported by eHealth had no associated costs; and 2) the Company failed to disclose that eHealth in fact had additional operating expenses that it must incur in order to retain customers and keep them from cancelling their policies within the first year. These costs included the cost of providing "customer care service," and these operating costs had to be offset against any commissions receivable.

