ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Establishing themselves as both an innovative new physical and digital space, Blockchain Center is a hub where everyday people can gather to speak with experts about all things blockchain. GamesPad , the world's first gaming, NFT, and metaverse ecosystem, and BullPerks , a decentralized VC and launchpad, have announced the collaboration with Blockchain Center in an attempt to further connect with the crypto gaming industry and expand on the emerging network.

GamesPad and BullPerks Announce The Collaboration With Blockchain Center (PRNewswire)

BullPerks and GamesPad aim to continue to build a community that has a strong foundational understanding of blockchain and how it exists in the gaming and crypto industries. Companies share Blockchain Center's mission of bringing forth a deeper knowledge and understanding of cryptocurrency to the forefront of the mainstream narrative.

NFT blockchain games generated $3.32 billion in Q3 of 2021 , with predictions that this number will continue to soar over the next few years. As blockchain-based gaming continues its stronghold within the crypto and gaming industries, companies like Blockchain Center, BullPerks and GamesPad can further solidify their influence, including Blockchain Centers' establishment of a physical NYC location. A site where it can continue to act as a global hub for experts from all over the world to join together, promoting accessibility by allowing people to discover this exciting new form of finance and technology.

About Blockchain Center

Blockchain Center is an organization with both physical and virtual hubs across the globe where everyday people can meet with Blockchain experts and discuss all things cryptocurrency. With locations in Miami and New York City, Blockchain Center aims to be the global hub for developers, entrepreneurs, and investors to learn and network on the topics of blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and digital assets. Its mission is to foster the growth of a sustainable decentralized ecosystem and provide a network of resources to facilitate success.

About GamesPad

GamesPad is the ultimate gaming, NFT, and the metaverse ecosystem. Establishing a holistic approach and bringing together a decentralized VC, multichain launchpad, game incubator, NFT aggregator, and marketplace. GamesPad is set to revolutionize the GameFi industry and features a team of industry professionals with over 20 years of combined crypto and blockchain experience. This highly knowledgeable team aims to help the most impactful crypto gaming projects raise funds, build communities, and provide the opportunity for retail buyers to invest in the deals on equal terms with VCs.

About BullPerks

BullPerks is a decentralized VC and multichain launchpad dedicated to introducing the best-quality projects to its users. The company truly believes that its community should always receive trustworthy information about all deals. BullPerks team of advisors performs rigorous due diligence of all crypto startups to ensure the highest ROI and minimize investment risks for its users. Built on the BNB blockchain, BullPerks brings together like-minded individuals who want to invest together in the best crypto projects on equal terms with VCs.

