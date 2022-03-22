Agent PHL Launches Compass Commercial Office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Top producing team opens commercial office

PHILADELPHIA, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agent PHL, part of Compass, the leading real estate-enabled technology company, formally announces the debut and opening of Compass Commercial (and Compass New Development) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Serving Greater Philadelphia and New Jersey, the local initiative is led by Ryan McManus, Principal of Agent PHL, who specializes in the sale of multifamily investments, development sites (land), and new construction housing.

"I've continuously been raising awareness for Compass Commercial over the last year in the local market," said McManus. "On the cusp of several notable commercial real estate transactions and with Compass recently being named the largest brokerage in the USA in terms of closed sales volume (RealTrends 3/16/22), now is the optimal time to formally announce the arrival of Compass Commercial in America's first city - Philadelphia."

Headquartered on South Street in Center City, Agent PHL is actively brokering some of the most impactful commercial real estate transactions in the city. Activity is seen particularly in Philadelphia's emerging neighborhoods where communities are being positively transformed by said transactions, but also in the prime central core where investment demand is surging.

Notable recent sales brokered by Agent PHL include:

44-unit multifamily development site in Germantown ;

67-unit Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ) multifamily development site in Center City

20-unit QOZ new construction apartment building in Fishtown

108-unit QOZ multifamily development site in Fairmount

48-unit apartment building in Delaware County

16-unit QOZ multifamily development site in University City

9-unit and 6-unit multifamily buildings in Germantown

22,000 SF multifamily development site in Roxborough

75-acre industrial campus in Lancaster County (referral)

And many more boutique apartment building and development site transactions throughout Greater Philadelphia's leading locations.

New exclusive assignments include:

Philadelphia 1700 Race , a trophy development site in downtown

74 units of "for sale" new development housing in East Falls (townhomes);

32 units of "for sale" new development housing in Brewerytown (condos);

19 units of "for sale" new development housing in Mount Airy (townhomes);

And several hundred units under agreement on behalf of investors and developers in off-market pending transactions.

"This announcement is years in the making, but perfectly timed as our valued Clientele have come to depend on our market expertise, industry-leading reputation, and relationships to service their property goals," said McManus. "With several new hires and sales associates enlisted on our roster, the formal opening of Compass Commercial (and Compass New Development) substantiates our placement atop the industry's best, with the promise of targeted growth and competitive market share to benefit our Clientele."

Please direct future sales enquiries to Ryan@AgentPHL.com or visit our website at www.AgentPHL.com.

About Agent PHL / Compass Commercial / Compass New Development

Agent PHL was founded in 2016 by Ryan McManus as a full-service hybrid real estate sales firm focused primarily on land development, multifamily investment and residential new construction listings. The firm has enough talent, tools and resources to compete with blue chip national real estate firms yet remains boutique and nimble enough to service the most distinct, exclusive listings with a neighborhood-based approach to sales. Agent PHL has the local expertise, reputation and relationships to be considered a top-producing sales team in Greater Philadelphia. Backed by the power of Compass and its national network of top-producing agents and technology, Agent PHL services an interoffice pipeline of referrals and out-of-region enquiries on behalf of brokers, investors and developers.

About Compass

Compass is a leading national real estate technology company, providing tools and services to help real estate agents grow their businesses and better serve their clients. As one of the largest groups of small business owners in the country, real estate agents utilize the end-to-end Compass platform to improve their productivity and help them manage their business more effectively. Compass currently powers over 16,000 real estate agents across 100+ U.S. cities, who were responsible for over $91 billion in real estate transactions in 2019. For more information on how Compass powers one of the largest groups of business owners in the country, please visit www.Compass.com.

