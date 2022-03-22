BETTER CHOICE COMPANY (NYSE: BTTR) LAUNCHES HALO ELEVATE - NEW SUPER PREMIUM, NATURAL PET FOOD BRAND AVAILABLE AT 2,000+ PET SPECIALTY STORES IN 2022

Features Industry-Leading Pet Nutrition and Full Ingredient Transparency/Traceability

NEW YORK , March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Choice Company (NYSE American: BTTR) ("Better Choice" or "the Company"), a pet health and wellness company, today announces the launch of Halo Elevate, a new super-premium, natural pet food backed by science. The new brand was formulated with industry-leading nutrient levels to provide optimal pet health. Recipes with full ingredient transparency and traceability give pet parents confidence in what they are feeding their pets.

"We created Halo Elevate to boldly deliver best-in-class nutrition to pet parents. Our recipes are simple and transparent, proudly shown on the front of our packaging and directly address the top five pet health concerns," said Scott Lerner, CEO of Better Choice Company. "Halo Elevate allows pet parents to confidently upgrade the quality of their pet food."

Hitting shelves in March at Petco, Pet Supplies Plus and neighborhood pet stores, Halo Elevate includes 39 SKUs of dry and wet food for dogs of all ages and breeds. Formulated by prominent veterinary and nutrition experts, a variety of recipes are available including grain-free and healthy grain choices, as well as chicken, red meat, salmon and lamb options. Other features include:

· Industry-Leading Critical Nutrition

Digestive Health – 610 Million Live Probiotics (CFU/LB)

Heart and Immunity Support – Guaranteed Taurine and Antioxidants

Healthy Skin and Coat – Leading Omega Fatty Acid Levels

Hip and Joint Support – Leading Glucosamine and Chondroitin Levels

Strength and Energy – 90% of Protein from Easily Digestible Animal Sources

· Full Transparency and Traceability

Ingredient formulation highlighted on the front of product packaging

Top 10 ingredients make up 84-97% of the total recipe

Traceability of all ingredient's origin and purpose is available on the website

ZERO fillers such as corn, wheat, soy, lentils or peas

· U.S. Production Facility

Cooked in the USA using the world's finest ingredients

SQF (Safe Quality Foods) 9 certified facility

ABOUT HALO PETS

For over 30 years, Halo Pets has been committed to delivering innovative pet foods for optimal health and happiness. Crafted with high-quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients and formulated by leading veterinary and nutrition experts, Halo Pets provides pet parents with natural, science-based nutrition they can trust. For more information, please visit halopets.com/pages/halo-elevate.

ABOUT BETTER CHOICE COMPANY INC.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing animal health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take a nutrition-based approach to animal health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted animal health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet's health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

