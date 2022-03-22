Clinch Partners with OUTFRONT to Bring First-to-Market Creative Personalization Suite to Digital Out-of-Home

Offerings include dynamic and personalized creative and one-tag technology that drives unparalleled efficiencies and reduces advertiser creative workflows.

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinch , the "Personalization Everywhere" company that leads the industry in AI-driven omnichannel personalization and dynamic ad-serving, today announced it has partnered with OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) as its dynamic creative optimization (DCO) partner. Advertisers can now leverage Clinch's industry-leading personalization platform to execute and manage contextually relevant advertiser campaigns across OUTFRONT's premium US-based digital-out-of-home (DOOH) boards.

The partnership brings an entirely new suite of dynamic creative optimization capabilities to DOOH including robust contextual ad personalization, and scalable creative versioning. Another noteworthy outcome of the partnership is the creative capability that enables advertisers to incorporate product feeds into DOOH creatives. This is an incredibly valuable feature for retailers, CPG and auto brands to drive contextually relevant ad promotions that reflect product availability, weather, language, proximity, and other creative calls to action that drive sales and in-store traffic.

"Digital-out-of-home is growing, but often regarded as having a high barrier to entry given the varying screen sizes, complex distribution methods, and cumbersome creative production process," said Oz Etzioni, CEO and Co-founder, Clinch. "Through our partnership with OUTFRONT we are developing industry standards for DCO in digital-out-of-home through our first-to-market personalization capabilities, and the ability to plan and scale DOOH campaigns from one unified platform."

"Out-of-home advertising has evolved in recent years to provide clients with many of the complex data decisioning and creative processes that are now inherent to digital channels like display, video, and social," said Andrew Miller, VP Innovation & Product Engagement at OUTFRONT. "But swapping in new creative messages that are personalized, contextually relevant, and scalable has remained a challenge. OUTFRONT's first to market partnership with Clinch provides advertisers with the ability to facilitate the delivery of personalized ad experiences at scale with no additional manual work required on the backend. With OUTFRONT and Clinch, DOOH is just as flexible, smart, and efficient as any other digital channel. "

The Clinch-OUTFRONT partnership has the ability to simplify the entire DOOH production process by drastically reducing the amount of time spent producing and setting up dynamic campaigns and delivering massive amounts of personalized creatives at scale. Clinch's suite of DOOH creative personalization solutions are now available to brands throughout OUTFRONT's US inventory which includes more than 1,200 boards across 42 markets, with further expansion planned to additional digital formats.

About Clinch

Clinch is an AI-powered Creative Personalization platform that delivers consumer-tailored ad experiences across all channels, to drive online and in-store performance and sales. Clinch provides brands and agencies with an omni-channel creative solution that leverages data to automate, personalize and optimize display and video ad experiences at scale, across programmatic, social media, in-app, native, and OTT / CTV. For more information visit: www.clinch.co .

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

