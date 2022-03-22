Customer Places New 10 Vehicle Order with Tantech Subsidiary

LISHUI, China, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) ("Tantech" or the "Company"), today announced that a customer placed a new 10 vehicle order with its subsidiary, Shangchi Automobile Co., Ltd. The latest international midibus order is scheduled to ship to Nigeria in the second quarter of 2022.

Shangchi Automobile's fully customizable 5.4 meter, wide body midibus boasts a highly comfortable travel experience for up to 15 people. Tailored with dark grey privacy glass, sliding windows and USB charging ports, passengers can get to work, a social function or any other destination without downtime. The high-quality, feature rich, fuel efficient midibus comes standard with powerful air conditioning and heating, a state-of-the-art air purification system, and many enhanced safety features, including rear reverse radar, high mount brake lights, power windows, UV glass and LED lights, among other features.

Mr. Wangfeng Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Tantech, said, "This is a great win for us as we focus on larger volume orders to leverage the tailored designs we offer and our production assets. We have maintained our commitment to customers to provide high quality vehicles, with the unique features they want to make the travel experience even better. It has been challenging but our team has done a good job working with our supply chain partners to ensure we are able to meet a greater amount of the customer orders we are seeing. Our goal is to fulfil an increasing number of these orders as the supply chain environment eases, while working with our partners to reduce the impact of materials price increases that are hurting other auto companies. Overall, we are in a strong competitive position and are optimistic in our outlook for 2022 and beyond."

For the past decade, Tantech has been a highly specialized high-tech enterprise producing, researching and developing bamboo charcoal-based products with an established domestic and international sales and distribution network. Since 2017, when the Company acquired 70% of Shangchi Automobile, a vehicle manufacturer based in Zhangjiagang City, Jiangsu Province, it has manufactured and sold vehicles. The Company established two new subsidiaries, Lishui Smart New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Shangchi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., in November 2020, to produce and sell street sweepers and other electric vehicles.

