Greenhouse Appoints First Chief People Officer, Donald Knight, To Help Greenhouse Scale As A Global Company

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse , the hiring software company, today announced it has hired its first Chief People Officer, Donald Knight, to lead and further build out its people-first strategies as the company scales globally. As Chief People Officer, Donald will lead Greenhouse's People department and join its executive leadership team.

"We set out to find a People Leader with experience scaling teams, who is also strategic and business-oriented," said Daniel Chait, CEO and Co-Founder at Greenhouse. "Donald is a proven leader who shares our vision and will help our company as we continue to accelerate growth in the coming years. Donald brings more than just professional experience, he brings an incredible amount of energy and enthusiasm for our Greenhouse mission, and will add immense expertise and insight to our culture and our strategy."

Donald is a strategic HR Leader with over 14 years of experience leading people strategies with a focus on hiring, nurturing and optimizing talent at a global level. He has held a number of senior positions including SVP of People at Edelman and Senior Director of Human Resources at Equifax. Donald has a passion for building high-performance teams and strengthening company culture which has allowed him to drive change where it truly matters.

"I am delighted to be joining the team at Greenhouse, who are leading the way when it comes to hiring. Talent is central to all companies and I am a firm believer in people analytics and structured hiring" said Donald Knight, Chief People Officer at Greenhouse. "As Greenhouse continues to grow globally, I'm excited to bring my passion for moving businesses into the future through organizational transformation and connecting with people at all company levels. We have a brilliant team that has already achieved much success, including a company culture that is authentic and inspiring. I collaboratively look forward to helping Greenhouse take on its next phase of growth."

