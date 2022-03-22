HubSpot Announces New Chief Customer Officer, Rob Giglio

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot , the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today that Rob Giglio has joined the company as Chief Customer Officer. Giglio joins HubSpot from DocuSign, where he served as Chief Marketing Officer, and previously spent 11 years at Adobe helping to scale the go-to-market function. He will oversee HubSpot's flywheel organization - the marketing, sales, services, and revenue operations teams - to ensure alignment across the front office.

"HubSpot's northstar has always been to solve for the customer, and Rob's passion for customers, and their growth, aligns perfectly with our values," said Yamini Rangan, CEO of HubSpot. "Rob is an experienced go-to-market leader who has driven real scale while keeping the customer at the center. He brings deep cross-functional expertise to HubSpot that will be instrumental in aligning our flywheel teams and delighting our customers. I'm thrilled to welcome Rob as our new Chief Customer Officer, and I look forward to this next stage of growth under his leadership."

"HubSpot's commitment to the customer experience shines through in its mission, its product, and its culture," said Giglio. "My passion for customer-driven organizations has made my choice to join HubSpot's team an easy one. I can't wait to see what we will create together - for our customers!"

As HubSpot's Chief Customer Officer, Giglio will be responsible for leading all teams tasked with driving strategic projects that advance HubSpot's go-to-market motion and creating a streamlined experience across the company's platform. As a key member of the Executive Leadership team, his expertise will provide leadership and insight into solving for the customer across the organization.

Giglio brings over 20 years of industry experience leading and executing global marketing and sales initiatives. Prior to joining DocuSign, Rob was Senior Vice President, Digital Media Go-to-Market & Sales at Adobe, where he was responsible for Adobe's Creative Cloud and Document Cloud products and solutions. At Adobe, Rob led the global sales and GTM team of sales, marketing, digital and operations professionals with responsibility for over $7B in revenue. He holds an MBA from the University of Southern California and a B.A. in Psychology from San Diego State University.

About HubSpot

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform that provides software and support to help companies grow better. The platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations, and website management products that start free and scale to meet our customers' needs at any stage of growth. Today, more than 135,000 customers across more than 120 countries use HubSpot's powerful and easy-to-use tools and integrations to attract, engage, and delight customers.

Named Glassdoor's #2 Best Place to Work in 2022, HubSpot has been recognized for its award-winning culture by Great Place to Work, Comparably, Fortune, Entrepreneur, Inc., and more. HubSpot was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company's thousands of employees work across the globe in HubSpot offices and remotely.

