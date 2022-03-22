Integrative In-Network Therapy Now Available at NYC Psychiatric Associates

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NYC Psychiatric Associates, a rapidly growing psychiatry practice, today announced the launch of in-network therapy services to patients in New York City and the surrounding area. Appointed as head of psychology is Dr. Shani Grunsfeld. An accomplished psychologist who earned her PhD in Clinical Psychology from Fielding Graduate University and completed postdoctoral work in Transference Focused Therapy for personality disorders at Columbia University's Center for Psychoanalytic Training and Research in New York.

"Since the launch of NYC Psychiatric Associates in 2018, we have provided the people of New York City and surrounding areas with quality, in-network psychotherapy and with Dr. Grunsfeld, overseeing the psychology division, can offer a robust integrative approach to treatment and answer the tremendous need for in-network therapies aimed at improving patient health, happiness, and overall quality of life," said Dr. Todd Mekles, Founder and CEO of NYC Psychiatric Associates. With Dr. Grunsfeld's guidance, NYC Psychiatric Associates will be able to integrate accessible client-centered therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy and object relations therapy, which takes the whole person into account, rather than solely a diagnosis. The team also offers therapy to couples.

Patients can count on NYC Psychiatric Associates and a highly experienced team of compassionate providers to help them work through their challenges and achieve the very best, life-changing outcomes possible. The practice treats a wide range of adult and child conditions that affect mood, thinking and behavior including depression, anxiety, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), bipolar disorder, substance abuse, eating disorders, personality disorders, work stress, and relationship issues.

To learn more about the services NYC Psychiatric Associates provides or to schedule an initial appointment, call (917) 391-0076 or fill out our online contact form.

NYC Psychiatric Associates, a rapidly growing psychiatry practice, is transforming the way mental health is treated in New York City. Founded in 2018 by Dr. Todd Mekles, NYC Psychiatric Associates was one of the first clinics to provide in-network care for patients of all ages in the area. In addition to psychiatry, NYC Psychiatric Associates offers in-office TMS therapy for depression, traditional psychotherapy, transformational life coaching and nutrition counseling. NYC Psychiatric Associates offers customized, results-driven treatment plans that relieve symptoms, prevent relapse, and ultimately restore quality of life. For more information, please visit https://nycpsychiatricassociates.com/.

