Key Evangelicals Affirm Support of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court

As evangelical leaders from across our nation, we affirm our support for the confirmation to the United States Supreme Court of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a woman whose life has been grounded in faith, family, and service.

Judge Jackson was raised by parents who were both teachers, with family members who served in the military and law enforcement. Longstanding family roots in public service nurtured her belief and practice as a judge that all Americans deserve fair treatment in the courts, especially the most vulnerable. She spoke powerfully of her profound family influence in her remarks during her nomination, saying, "I am standing here today by the grace of God as a testament to the love and support that I've received from my family." She has also demonstrated a profound understanding of what it means to "walk humbly with your God" by publicly professing the foundational role of faith in her life. During those same remarks, as she has previously stated, Judge Jackson further spoke to the prominent role of her faith, saying, "I must begin these very brief remarks by thanking God for delivering me to this point in my professional journey. My life has been blessed beyond measure, and I do know that one can only come this far by faith."

Judge Jackson's excellent professional credentials also demonstrate her commitment to "act justly and to love mercy", through her service as a judicial clerk, Federal judge, member of the bipartisan U.S. Sentencing Commission, and public defender.

We find the very essence of what it means to follow Jesus and live a Christ-centered life in Micah chapter six verse eight, which tells us, "And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God." Judge Jackson has lived this core tenant of our faith.

We urge the Senate Judiciary Committee to hold dignified hearings worthy of our nation's highest court and urge the full U.S. Senate to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson with bipartisan support to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Endorsers are listed in their Individual capacity; organizations are listed for identification only:

Bishop Claude R. Alexander, Jr.

Senior Pastor, The Park Church

Charlotte, NC

Rev. Dr. David Anderson

Senior Pastor & Founder of Bridgeway Community Church

President & CEO of Gracism Global

Columbia, MD

Rev. Dr. David Beckmann

Dean's Advisor, Virginia Theological Seminary

Alexandria, VA

Dr. Mark Labberton

President, Fuller Theological Seminary

Pasadena, CA

Rev. Dr. Jo Anne Lyon

General Superintendent Emerita, The Wesleyan Church

Indianapolis, IN

Dr. Walter McCray

President, National Black Evangelical Association

Chicago, IL

Dr. Shirley A. Mullen

President Emerita, Houghton College

Houghton, NY

Rev. Teresa "Terri" Hord Owens

General Minister and President, Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)

Indianapolis, IN

Dr. Ronald J. Sider

Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Theology, Holistic Ministry and Public Policy,

Palmer Seminary at Eastern University

Lansdale, PA

Rev. Dr. Barbara Williams-Skinner

President, Skinner Leadership Institute

Washington, D.C.

