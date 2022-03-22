Oramed to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Need for Oral Insulin in Type 2 Diabetes

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ORMP) (TASE: ORMP) (www.oramed.com), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral drug delivery platforms, today announced that it will host a webinar with Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) on the need for oral insulin in type 2 diabetes on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The webinar will feature presentations by Anne L. Peters, MD (Keck School of Medicine of USC) and Alexander Fleming, MD (formerly with the FDA and currently Kinexum and The Kitalys Institute), who will discuss the current treatment landscape, the unmet medical need, and the potential of ORMD-0801, an oral insulin candidate currently in phase 3 trials, in treating patients with type 2 diabetes.

A live question and answer session will follow, which will include members of the Oramed management team. To register for the event, please click this link: http://lifesci.rampard.com/WebcastingAppv5/Events/eventsDispatcher.jsp?Y2lk=MTcxOQ==

Anne Peters, MD, is Professor of Medicine at the Keck School of Medicine of USC and Director of the USC Clinical Diabetes Programs. Dr. Peters earned her medical degree from the Pritzker School of Medicine at the University of Chicago and performed an internal medicine residency at Stanford University and an endocrinology fellowship at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. She previously directed the clinical diabetes programs at Cedars-Sinai and UCLA. Her research has focused on testing new approaches for diagnosing and treating diabetes and developing systems of care to improve outcomes in diabetic populations.

In addition to being an investigator for more than 40 research studies, Dr. Peters has published over 200 articles, has written four books, and has given more than 500 lectures locally, nationally, and internationally. She has been on multiple guideline writing committees for the treatment of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. She was a recipient of the ADA Outstanding Physician Clinician Award, the Bernardo Houssay Award from the National Minority Quality Forum and received a 2021 Endocrine Society Laureate Award for Public Service.

Currently, Dr. Peters is the chair of the Endocrine Society Committee on Diabetes Devices and is on the EASD/ADA Technology Safety Committee. Additionally, she is a member of the JDRF Panel on Management of Exercise in type 1 Diabetes and a member of the ABIM Endocrinology Subspecialty Board. Dr. Peters consults for many entities, including the FDA, Optum Rx and CVS/Caremark to help guide the development and use of treatments for diabetes.

Alexander Fleming, MD is Founder and Executive Chairman of Kinexum, a strategic advisory firm. He is also the Founder and President of the Kitalys Institute, a non-profit working to advance public health. Dr. Fleming previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Tolerion, a biotechnology company developing "disease-modifying" treatments for type 1 diabetes and other autoimmune diseases.

Dr. Fleming received his MD and internal medicine training from Emory University. He completed fellowship training in endocrinology at Vanderbilt University and metabolism at National Institutes of Health, where he was a senior fellow.

At the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from 1986 to 1998, Dr. Fleming was responsible for the therapeutic areas of diabetes, other metabolic and endocrine disorders, growth and development, nutrition, lipid-lowering compounds, and reproductive indications. He led reviews of landmark approvals, including metformin and the first statin, insulin analog, PPAR-agonist and growth hormone for non-GH deficiency indications. Dr. Fleming represented the FDA on multiple expert working groups of the International Conference on Harmonization (ICH). He serves on multiple corporate, advisory, and editorial boards and working groups.

Dr. Fleming coined the term "Metabesity," which refers to the constellation of cancer, heart and neurologic diseases, diabetes, and the aging process itself, all of which share common metabolic root causes and potential preventive therapies. He co-founded the Metabesity Conference in 2017 and the non-profit Kitalys Institute as means of advancing interventions of any kind that can improve health and health-span.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq/TASE: ORMP) is a platform technology pioneer in the field of oral delivery solutions for drugs currently delivered via injection. Established in 2006, with offices in the United States and Israel, Oramed has developed a novel Protein Oral Delivery (POD™) technology. Oramed is seeking to transform the treatment of diabetes through its proprietary lead candidate, ORMD-0801, which is being evaluated in two pivotal Phase 3 trials and has the potential to be the first commercial oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes. In addition, Oramed is developing an oral GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) analog capsule (ORMD-0901).

For more information, please visit www.oramed.com

Forward-Looking Statements

