Survivorship Celebrates its Tenth Conference

The Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control 2022 Online Conference - The International Evidence of Ritual Abuse Conference

Clinician's Conference - Friday May 20, 2022 - "Exposing Ritual Abuse Internationally." The clinical conference will present empirical evidence of ritual abuse and complex trauma.

Survivor Conference – Saturday and Sunday May 21 - 22, 2022 - The weekend survivor conference for survivors and their supporters will discuss breaking the global silence of ritual abuse and will provide resources and support for survivors.

Conference information is at: https://survivorship.org/the-survivorship-ritual-abuse-and-mind-control-2022-conference/

Conference Topics:

Organized Ritual Violence in Germany - Claudia Fischer and Hannah C. Rosenblatt

In May 2017 we opened a German website (https://www.infoportal-rg.de) with cases and evidence for organized ritual abuse and violence.

Claudia Fischer is a German journalist with 20 years of expertise in investigating stories about ritual abuse and sexual trauma.

Hannah C. Rosenblatt is a German survivor of organized violence. After their freeing, they started documenting their life with DID at einblogvonvielen.org which was followed by the podcast "Viele-Sein" in 2015.

Should I seek freedom? Should I go through with recovery? A workshop to help you decide and a discussion of its benefits - Wendy Hoffman

If you're living as an unaware mind-controlled victim…you can find out who you are and what your life has been and can be in the future.

Wendy Hoffman had amnesia for most of her life. When she regained memory, she wrote books about her forgotten life.

Complex Trauma Assessment Problems - Dr. Rainer Hermann Kurz

This presentation addresses serious assessment issues related to complex trauma in an extreme abuse setting that had life changing consequences.

An Advocate's Journey into Extreme Abuse - Dr. Rainer Hermann Kurz

This presentation provides an autobiographical account of advocacy in a case of global significance.

Rainer Kurz is a Chartered Psychologist based in London. Rainer developed 50+ psychometric tests and authored more than 100 publications. https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Rainer_Kurz2

Ritual Abuse Survivors Experience of Research - Dr. Laurie Matthew OBE

This presentation will explore the background and ongoing work of two survivor led and innovative non-profit organisations based in Scotland, Ritual Abuse Network Scotland and Eighteen And Under.

Dr. Laurie Matthew OBE is founder and Manager of Eighteen And Under. She is also a founder member and advisor to Izzy's Promise and the Ritual Abuse Network Forum.

www.18u.org.uk www.violenceispreventable.org.uk

A History of Ritual Abuse - Dr. Randy Noblitt

This two-hour presentation traces the history of ritual abuse, and critically evaluates the chronology and evolution of this topic in the scholarly literature.

Randy Noblitt is a clinical psychologist and professor of clinical psychology at the California School of Professional Psychology at Alliant International University, Los Angeles.

Healing from Trauma by Shelby Rising Eagle

Shelby will discuss the steps she took to heal from her childhood trauma.

Shelby Rising Eagle was born in the SF Bay Area raised in the Mormon Church. She reports both parents participated in satanic worship, pedophile sex ring in the church.

